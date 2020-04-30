Niall Horan & BFF Lewis Capaldi Writing Music Together During Lockdown

Niall Horan and Lewis Capaldi are writing music together whilst in lockdown. Picture: Getty Images/ Official Tour Image/ Instagram Live

Niall Horan and Lewis Capaldi are writing music together (over video chat) during lockdown as they were forced to cancel their joint 'Nice To Meet Ya' tour leg due to the ongoing pandemic.

Niall Horan's revealed he and Lewis Capaldi are writing music together during lockdown over video chat, and they 'meet up' on a Saturday night to have a couple of drinks, proving once and for all they're BFFs!

WATCH: Niall Horan States One Direction Reunion Isn't Happening

Speaking on his new favourite medium, Instagram live, Niall said of Lewis: "I didn't see him this weekend."

"We usually have a few drinks on a Saturday night on Zoom but we didn't chat this weekend."

"I think I'm writing with him at some point this week. We have a little schedule going."

The BFFs were due to head on tour together, with the 'Bruises' singer joining Niall on the US leg of his 'Nice To Meet Ya' tour, due to kick off in April (sob), which he was forced to cancel due to the pandemic.

Niall announced the heartbreaking news on Twitter, writing: "Given the unprecedented circumstances I have decided to not move forward with the 'Nice To Meet Ya' World Tour this year."

"This was a difficult decision, but the well-being of my fans and touring family is always my top priority."

Niall Horan and Lewis Capaldi were due to tour together in 2020. Picture: Official Tour Image

"Not being able to tour for what is effectively most of 2020 just didn’t feel right and I’m so sorry to all you amazing people who bought tickets."

He did, however, tell fans he'd be continuing to make music during lockdown to have new music and a new tour when the pandemic is over, and it appears he's staying true to his word!

> Download Our App For All The Latest Niall Horan News