Inside One Direction Star Niall Horan’s London Home Complete With Views Of The City Skyline

14 August 2020, 15:53

Niall Horan has a stunning flat in London
Niall Horan has a stunning flat in London. Picture: PA / Niall Horan/Instagram

Niall Horan splits his time between LA and London, and his house in the city is as sleek as you’d imagine.

Niall Horan has been giving fans an occasional glimpse into his London home throughout lockdown, as he entertained fans with Instagram Live Q&As and video performances with his guitar.

The One Direction Stars’ Homes: Inside Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Liam Payne, And Louis Tomlinson’s Houses

The One Direction star has a lot of grey throughout his pad, with dark walls and cupboards while his furniture is a lighter almost blue shade.

Niall Horan has a huge TV screen in his living room
Niall Horan has a huge TV screen in his living room. Picture: Niall Horan/Instagram

In the living room, Niall is lucky enough to have a huge TV screen on the wall, which sits within a massive shelving unit holding books and photo frames.

The lounge area lets in plenty of light thanks to the floor-to-ceiling windows across two walls, so the star has positioned a cosy cream sofa in front of them to take in the views.

There’s also a lot of black and white art framed in huge black frames on almost every wall.

Niall's apartment is grey themed throughout
Niall's apartment is grey themed throughout. Picture: Niall Horan/Instagram
Niall of course has a huge piano in his home
Niall of course has a huge piano in his home. Picture: Niall Horan/Instagram

When the sun eventually came out Niall gave fans a glimpse at his terrace, playing guitar outside on a comfy grey sofa while revealing the incredible big windows behind him.

Niall is lucky to have a terrace overlooking the city, so he has decorated the area with plenty of plants and a few outdoor chairs surrounding a fire-pit/table.

Niall has floor-to-ceiling windows throughout his apartment
Niall has floor-to-ceiling windows throughout his apartment. Picture: Niall Horan/Instagram
Niall has a huge terrace outside of his apartment
Niall has a huge terrace outside of his apartment. Picture: Niall Horan/Instagram

And it wouldn’t be a musician’s home without a piano in the main room, which Niall showed off when he joined some of the boys from McFly for a rendition of ‘Shine A Light’ alongside Olly Murs and James Arthur.

Niall spent the majority of lockdown at his London home, relaxing with new girlfriend Amelia Woolley as they grew close throughout quarantine.

> Download Our App For All The Latest One Direction News

More News

See more More News

Perrie Edwards' eyebrows have become her trademark look

How Perrie Edwards Creates Her Trademark Fluffed Up Eyebrows

One Direction have racked up huge individual net worths

One Direction Net Worth: How Much Are Harry Styles, Liam Payne, Niall Horan, and Louis Tomlinson Worth?

One Direction

Cardi B hit back at the comments made by the Tiger King star

Cardi B Slams Carole Baskin’s ‘Ridiculous’ Comments About ‘WAP’ Music Video, Claiming The Tiger King Star ‘Killed Her Husband'
Khloe Kardashian finally responds to Tristan Thompson engagement rumours

Are Khloe Kardashian And Tristan Thompson Together?

Molly-Mae Hague went on to sign a staggering seven-figure sum with PLT

Molly-Mae Hague At Centre Of PLT And Missguided Brand Rivalry

Stephanie Meyer's 'Midnight Sun' set for release in August

Stephenie Meyer Has Started Writing Two More Midnight Sun Books

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp remembered our friend, Producer Joe

Roman Kemp Pays Tribute To Capital Producer And Close Friend, Joe Lyons

Shows & Presenters

Exclusive
Shaggy's daughter looked unimpressed to meet Prince Harry

WATCH: Shaggy Recalls His Daughter Snubbing Prince Harry

Shows & Presenters

Exclusive
Liam Payne shared the moment he was put into One Direction

Liam Payne Shares The Very Moment He Was Selected For One Direction On The X Factor

Exclusive
Liam Payne said Cheryl didn't stand when the crowd gave him a standing ovation on The X Factor

Liam Payne Recalls Cheryl’s Standing Ovation Snub When He Auditioned For The X Factor

Exclusive
Anne-Marie offered advice to her younger self

WATCH: Anne-Marie Advises Her Younger Self To "Worry Less" About Other People's Thoughts

Shows & Presenters

Exclusive
Charlie Puth cried on the set of 'See You Again'

WATCH: Charlie Puth Opens Up About Crying And Throwing Up On Set Of Music Video

Shows & Presenters