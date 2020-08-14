Inside One Direction Star Niall Horan’s London Home Complete With Views Of The City Skyline

Niall Horan has a stunning flat in London. Picture: PA / Niall Horan/Instagram

Niall Horan splits his time between LA and London, and his house in the city is as sleek as you’d imagine.

Niall Horan has been giving fans an occasional glimpse into his London home throughout lockdown, as he entertained fans with Instagram Live Q&As and video performances with his guitar.

The One Direction star has a lot of grey throughout his pad, with dark walls and cupboards while his furniture is a lighter almost blue shade.

Niall Horan has a huge TV screen in his living room. Picture: Niall Horan/Instagram

In the living room, Niall is lucky enough to have a huge TV screen on the wall, which sits within a massive shelving unit holding books and photo frames.

The lounge area lets in plenty of light thanks to the floor-to-ceiling windows across two walls, so the star has positioned a cosy cream sofa in front of them to take in the views.

There’s also a lot of black and white art framed in huge black frames on almost every wall.

Niall's apartment is grey themed throughout. Picture: Niall Horan/Instagram

Niall of course has a huge piano in his home. Picture: Niall Horan/Instagram

When the sun eventually came out Niall gave fans a glimpse at his terrace, playing guitar outside on a comfy grey sofa while revealing the incredible big windows behind him.

Niall is lucky to have a terrace overlooking the city, so he has decorated the area with plenty of plants and a few outdoor chairs surrounding a fire-pit/table.

Niall has floor-to-ceiling windows throughout his apartment. Picture: Niall Horan/Instagram

Niall has a huge terrace outside of his apartment. Picture: Niall Horan/Instagram

And it wouldn’t be a musician’s home without a piano in the main room, which Niall showed off when he joined some of the boys from McFly for a rendition of ‘Shine A Light’ alongside Olly Murs and James Arthur.

Niall spent the majority of lockdown at his London home, relaxing with new girlfriend Amelia Woolley as they grew close throughout quarantine.

