The One Direction Stars’ Homes: Inside Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Liam Payne, And Louis Tomlinson’s Houses

Each of the One Direction lads have mansions in the UK. Picture: Getty / Rightmove / Quillsen Estate Agents

Niall Horan, Harry Styles, Liam Payne, and Louis Tomlinson have all bought themselves luxury homes with their One Direction fortune.

Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne, Niall Horan, and Harry Styles have each gone on to be hugely successful since embarking on their solo careers, thanks to finding global superstardom during their time in One Direction.

And with their cash the boys have purchased properties around the world, mainly dividing their time between LA and the UK.

Let’s take a look at each of the One Direction stars homes – from Harry Styles’ mansion taking over almost an entire road in Hampstead, to Niall Horan’s 10-acre family residence in Ireland. .

Niall Horan

Niall showed off his gorgeous mansion during a FaceTime interview on Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp recently and the ‘Heartbreak Weather’ singer has one very Pinterest-worthy home in London.

The chic property is full of grey interior detailing and dark wood to provide a cosy feel and, of course, he has a huge piano to keep him busy making new music.

When he returns to his native Ireland, the star lives in the house he bought his mum in their hometown of Mullingar and it comes complete with a swimming pool within its 10-acre grounds.

It also has a games room and six living rooms.

Niall Horan bought this home for his mum in their hometown in Ireland. Picture: Quillsen Estate Agents

Niall Horan's Ireland base is 10 acres. Picture: Quillsen Estate Agents

Niall Horan's home in Ireland is a grand country mansion. Picture: Quillsen Estate Agents

Liam Payne

Liam Payne is letting out his Surrey mansion. Picture: Rightmove

Liam Payne's Surrey mansion boasts a games room. Picture: Rightmove

Liam Payne lived in the Surrey mansion for five years with ex Cheryl. Picture: Rightmove

Liam recently listed his six-bedroom Surrey mansion with a letting agent at the start of 2020, after living there for five years with ex-girlfriend Cheryl and their son Bear, three.

In January he listed the house for an £8,000-a-week letting.

The new tenants will have access to an outdoor swimming pool, a tennis court, a gym, and even a games room.

There’s also a cinema room and a hot yoga room if the other luxuries weren’t enough!

The £5.2million property is situated by a golf course and has an annex attached for residents’ staff members.

Harry Styles

Harry Styles spends most of his time in London. Picture: Getty

Harry lives in Hampstead, North London, and in February bought his third house on the road where he already had two houses, reportedly with plans to make the houses into one huge home to become his UK base.

After spending £12million in the past year on the first two houses, Harry spent an eye-watering £4.2million on the third; an 18th century villa.

His investment came less than one year after he sold his LA mansion for £4.8million.

Harry Styles sold his LA mansion in 2019. Picture: Planet Photos

Louis Tomlinson

Louis Tomlinson is notoriously private about his home life. Picture: Getty

Notoriously private about his life away from the spotlight, Louis is thought to live in a £2.5million mansion in Hertfordshire.

In May 2019 he put his Hollywood Hills residence up for sale $7million, $305,000 less than what he bought it for in 2016.

The dream-worthy mansion came complete with an infinity pool, home cinema, and picturesque views, but it’s thought the ‘Walls’ singer now spends more time in the UK.

