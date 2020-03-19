Exclusive

WATCH: Niall Horan Gives A Tour Inside His House

While self-isolating, the 'Slow Hands' singer gave a brief tour around his home, including his living room and around his iconic piano.

Just days after releasing his brand new album, 'Heartbreak Weather', Niall Horan has had to self-isolate; like many of us, to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Which is why the popstar joined Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp via FaceTime, as he spoke about his brand new music.

Sonny Jay asked the 'Nice To Meet Ya' singer to give us a tour of his house, and Niall happily obliged; showing us around his living room and took us to his piano, which he called "the hit-machine".

He also panned the camera around to show his television, some of his vinyls and his dining room table, which is where he claims "solves all of the world's problems".

Niall Horan joined Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp. Picture: Capital

Recently, Niall gave a brief insight into his personal home, as he live-streamed himself performing acoustic covers of hits from his 'Heartbreak Weather' album on Instagram.

"I've been doing a lot of Instagram Live-ing, recently," said Niall. "Yesterday, I was doing one, and there was, like, 30,000 people watching which is kinda cool."

He claims to just be chilling from home, also, watching Netflix - just like the rest of us - whilst he is having to self-isolate.

Niall Horan went on to talk about the difficulties of releasing his album at this time; "In terms of work, it's been very hard for me - I've just released an album in the worst timing possible, in the history of mankind," admitted Niall, stating that the coronavirus has been difficult on the release of 'Heartbreak Weather'.

He later expressed that the fan reaction has been overwhelming, but he was pleased that people were still able to listen to his music, as they isolated themselves from home.

