Niall Horan Wants Fans To Put Their Phones Away At His Concerts

13 March 2020, 15:30

Niall Horan said it feels odd looking out at a sea of phones
Niall Horan said it feels odd looking out at a sea of phones. Picture: Getty

Niall Horan finds it “odd” looking out at a sea of mobile phones when he performs.

One Direction star Niall Horan, who dropped his second album ‘Heartbreak Weather’ today (Friday 13 March), has addressed the ever divisive topic of recording concerts on mobile phones.

Artists including Alicia Keys and Childish Gambino have been known to ban mobile phones at their concerts, but Niall said he understands filming a gig is the way fans remember their time.

Niall Horan & Harry Styles's Fans Spot A Massive Similarity In Their Second Albums

During a chat with Alison Hammond on This Morning, the ‘Nice To Meet Ya’ singer played a game of guilty or not guilty where he was grilled on what he considers to be a crime against society.

Niall Horan doesn't want fans using their phones at his concert
Niall Horan doesn't want fans using their phones at his concert. Picture: Getty

When Alison asked about fans holding up their devices to record concerts, Niall immediately said: “Guilty!”

He added he finds it “odd” looking out from the stage to see so many phones in the air.

Niall explained: “I understand it from a fan’s perspective, that’s their way of remembering it, but when I’m on stage and I’m looking at a sea of phones it is a bit odd.”

Alison also grilled Niall whether close pal and style icon Harry Styles is guilty of crimes against fashion, so the Irish pop star rushed to defend his 1D co-star.

“He’s not guilty, he’s a very fashionable young man and he doesn’t care, which is great. No judgement!”

Niall’s new album 'Heartbreak Weather' dropped on Friday 13 March, saying when it was released he had “a lot of hard moments writing this album”.

He said on Twitter: “I’m very proud of the record as a body of work. Now it’s yours. Dance, laugh, cry, take the lyrics in, do whatever makes you feel it.”

Of course, fans are already loving the new EP, with most saying how proud they are of the pop star.

