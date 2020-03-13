Niall Horan & Harry Styles's Fans Spot A Massive Similarity In Their Second Albums

Niall Horan & Harry Styles's albums share an amazing similarity. Picture: Getty Images

Fans have spotted a serious coincidence between Niall Horan's album and Harry Styles's, both having the same lyrics to e

Niall Horan has just dropped his second album, 'Heartbreak Weather', after months of anticipation from fans, who have spotted a seriously exciting similarity between his record and Harry Styles's 'Fine Line' and getting all in their feelings.

Posting to Twitter, Niall's fans, eagle-eyed as ever, revealed the lyrics to Niall's final track off the album 'Still' which say 'Oh, we'll be alright, Oh we'll be alright', which are the same lyrics in Harry's final title track, 'Fine Line' which also say, 'we'll be alright, we'll be alright."

harry styles niall horan

🤝

ending their albums by telling us we’ll be alright pic.twitter.com/4EU9z81CEp — abril. (@guccibabyhoneyy) March 13, 2020

The pair recently caught up backstage at the BRITs, with Niall admitting they live close to each other in LA, but due to their busy schedules they often miss one another.

Niall's second album has been a long time coming, with the 26-year-old admitting the album tells the tale of a break-up, with the heartbreak, bravado and everything else that comes with experiencing heartbreak.

The Irish star has even been poking fun releasing the 'difficult second album' amid the global pandemic of Coronavirus which has already seen countless artists cancel or postpone their concerts and tours.

Surely as far as ‘difficult second albums’ go, I’ve smashed it with my timing — Niall Horan (@NiallOfficial) March 12, 2020

Speaking of the album, Niall admitting it was a 'raw' process writing about something so personal to him, tweeting "A lot of the songs have been fun to write, some harder on the heart" and on his latest track 'Put A Little Love On Me', he said:

"It was one of those ones which was a tough write. It was very early and it was very raw when I was writing it but I think one of my favourite songs I've ever written."

