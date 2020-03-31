Exclusive

WATCH: Harry Styles Praises Niall Horan's 'Put A Little Love On Me' As His Favourite Track

The 'Falling Singer' chose his favourite song from Niall Horan's recent album, 'Heartbreak Weather'.

Harry Styles joined Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp via FaceTime, as he - much like the rest of the world - is self-isolating to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

While speaking to Roman, Sian Welby and Sonny Jay, Harry admitted that 'Put A Little Love On Me' was his favourite track from his fellow One Direction bandmate's album, 'Heartbreak Weather'.

Harry Styles joined Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp. Picture: Capital

When asked what song he preferred on Niall Horan's album, he said "I have listened to his album.

"It's probably the piano - 'Put A Little Love On Me'," stated the 'Watermelon Sugar' singer, after thanking Niall for also praising his recent album, 'Fine Line'.

Similar to Harry, Niall is currently working from home, and previously expressed the difficulty of releasing his second album during the pandemic.

Speaking to Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp, the 26-year-old said "In terms of work, it's been very hard for me - I've just released an album in the worst timing possible, in the history of mankind."

He did, however, state that the fan reaction has been overwhelming, but he was pleased that people were still able to listen to his music, as they isolated themselves from home.

Harry Styles wasn't the only One Direction member to celebrate Niall Horan's 'Heartbreak Weather'; Louis Tomlinson congratulated his bandmate on Twitter, posting to his 33.5 million followers, saying "Massive congrats on the new album mate!!", to which Nialler replied by expressing his love for Louis.