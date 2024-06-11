Where Can I Watch Hit Man 2024?

By Abbie Reynolds

Here are all the details on where you can watch and stream the movie 'Hit Man' starring Glen Powell and Adria Arjona.

Anyone But You actor Glen Powell is back captivating us through the screen with new comedy/action movie Hit Man.

The film, which was released in US theatres on May 24th, sees Glen play a fake hitman who ends up falling for his employer, a wife in distress played by Emerald City star Adria Arjona.

As well as laughs and action, the film follows suit with the trend of 2024 filmography as there are a few spicy scenes that might get you hot under the collar.

But where can you watch the film, especially if you're in the UK? Here are all the details.

Where can I watch Hit Man in the UK?

The film debuted in the UK a week after it hit the big screens in the US and now it's available to watch in select UK cinemas.

So, if you want the full cinematic experience check out your local cinema because they might just have screenings of Hit Man for you to enjoy.

What streaming service is Hit Man on? Is Hit Man available on Netflix?

Hit Man was added onto Netflix on June 7th so whether you're a UK or US streamer you can watch the action-packed comedy from the comfort of your own home.

Is Hit Man based on a true story?

The Netflix hit is in fact loosely based a true story about a professor who posed as a hitman in the '80s and '90s called Gary Johnson.

Like Glen's character, he cooperated with the police and in IRL he assisted more than 60 arrests of clients that had reached out and hired him to kill someone.

