You’s Penn Badgley Hilariously Responds To Fan's Wild Kidnap Request

21 October 2021, 13:00

Penn Badgley's been responding to fans
Penn Badgley's been responding to fans. Picture: Netflix

By Fiona Hayward

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Since the release of the third series, You actor Penn Badgley has been receiving some *interesting* requests from his growing fanbase.

Ever since Penn Badgley brought You's serial Killer, Joe Goldberg, to life in 2018, fans have openly shared their love for the creepy stalker across social platforms and the third series has proved no different.

Some fans are so bizarrely obsessed they're requesting to be kidnapped.

Who Is You’s Dylan Arnold In The After Movies?

Alongside messages of praise for the new series, one tweet that said "Ayoooo kidnap me" caught the actor's attention and received an interesting response.

Penn Badgley's been responding to fans
Penn Badgley's been responding to fans. Picture: Netflix

Replying to the tweet, he jokingly said: "Idk why but when ‘kidnap me' is prefaced by ‘ayoooo,' it has a completely different ring to it and I'm not mad."

After the tweet garnered lots of attention, the social media exchange continued when Penn replied once again with "This is growth, right? For everyone."

This isn’t the first time Penn has responded to these strange requests and in the past the actor has expressed his concern over fans romanticising the serial killer.

In a series of tweets posted in 2019, he reminded fans that Joe is anything from desirable as he replied to their tweets about the character.

After one fan wrote: "Kidnap me pls," Penn simply replied: "No thx." Then, after one fan tweeted "the amount of people romanticizing @PennBadgley's character in YOU scares me", he responded "Ditto. It will be all the motivation I need for season 2".

Penn Badgley's replied to fans
Penn Badgley's replied to fans. Picture: Netflix
Penn Badgley's been responding to fans
Penn Badgley's been responding to fans. Picture: Netflix

The third season of Netflix’s show has been a huge success on the streaming platform, dethroning Squid Game from the first position on the streaming platform's top 10 list.

The plot of the latest instalment revolves around Joe, Love and their newborn baby, after relocating to the California suburb of Madre Linda.

Despite attempting to lead normal lives, the couple find themselves entangled in more gruesome murders.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

Little Mix have amassed an incredible fortune

How Much Are Little Mix Worth? Net Worth Of Perrie Edwards, Jade Thirlwall & Leigh-Anne Pinnock

Little Mix

Has Leigh-Anne Pinnock revealed the name of her twin babies?

Has Little Mix’s Leigh-Anne Pinnock Announced The Names Of Her Twin Babies?

What's Andre Grey's net worth?

Leigh-Anne Pinnock's Boyfriend Andre Gray: Net Worth, Age And Football Career Revealed

Little Mix

What time does After We Fell come out in the UK?

What Time Is After We Fell Coming Out In The UK?

Chloe from Love Island shared a throwback snap with her followers

Love Island’s Chloe Burrows Looks Unrecognisable In Throwback School Picture

Hero Fiennes Tiffin recalled the moment he crossed paths with Harry Styles

After We Fell's Hero Fiennes Tiffin Recalls The Moment He Met Harry Styles

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
10 Years of Little Mix on Capital

WATCH: 10 Years of Little Mix on Capital

Videos

Exclusive
Melinda Melrose doesn't think Marvin should have shared his prize money with her

Too Hot To Handle's Melinda Talks About Marvin Sharing Winnings With Her

Exclusive
Anne-Marie is set to be parodying a film in 'Kiss My (Uh-Oh)' music video

WATCH: Anne-Marie Teases "Very Funny" Little Mix 'Kiss My (Uh-Oh)' Music Video

Anne-Marie

Exclusive
Ed Sheeran surprised a NHS worker, who lost her Christmas

WATCH: Ed Sheeran Surprises NHS Key Worker Who Lost Christmas

Exclusive
HRVY revealed he had a chat with ITV bosses about going on Love Island

WATCH: HRVY Was Almost Cast On Love Island

Exclusive
Tom Hiddleston lectured Owen Wilson on the lure of Loki

WATCH: Owen Wilson Reacts To Tom Hiddleston's Impression Of Him