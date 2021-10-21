You’s Penn Badgley Hilariously Responds To Fan's Wild Kidnap Request

Penn Badgley's been responding to fans. Picture: Netflix

By Fiona Hayward

Since the release of the third series, You actor Penn Badgley has been receiving some *interesting* requests from his growing fanbase.

Ever since Penn Badgley brought You's serial Killer, Joe Goldberg, to life in 2018, fans have openly shared their love for the creepy stalker across social platforms and the third series has proved no different.

Some fans are so bizarrely obsessed they're requesting to be kidnapped.

Alongside messages of praise for the new series, one tweet that said "Ayoooo kidnap me" caught the actor's attention and received an interesting response.

Replying to the tweet, he jokingly said: "Idk why but when ‘kidnap me' is prefaced by ‘ayoooo,' it has a completely different ring to it and I'm not mad."

After the tweet garnered lots of attention, the social media exchange continued when Penn replied once again with "This is growth, right? For everyone."

Idk why but when “kidnap me” is prefaced by “ayoooo” it has a completely different ring to it and I’m not mad https://t.co/zj9RZ1jVSr — Penn Badgley (@PennBadgley) October 19, 2021

This is growth, right? For everyone. — Penn Badgley (@PennBadgley) October 19, 2021

This isn’t the first time Penn has responded to these strange requests and in the past the actor has expressed his concern over fans romanticising the serial killer.

In a series of tweets posted in 2019, he reminded fans that Joe is anything from desirable as he replied to their tweets about the character.

After one fan wrote: "Kidnap me pls," Penn simply replied: "No thx." Then, after one fan tweeted "the amount of people romanticizing @PennBadgley's character in YOU scares me", he responded "Ditto. It will be all the motivation I need for season 2".

Ditto. It will be all the motivation I need for season 2. https://t.co/fy2hojauDG — Penn Badgley (@PennBadgley) January 9, 2019

The third season of Netflix’s show has been a huge success on the streaming platform, dethroning Squid Game from the first position on the streaming platform's top 10 list.

The plot of the latest instalment revolves around Joe, Love and their newborn baby, after relocating to the California suburb of Madre Linda.

Despite attempting to lead normal lives, the couple find themselves entangled in more gruesome murders.

