What happened to Kitty's mom in XO, Kitty? Her relationship with Simon explained

By Sam Prance

Here's how Eve Song passed away and Simon's true identity explained.

Kitty's late mother Eve Song plays a vital role in XO, Kitty season 2 and we learn all about her relationship to Simon.

XO, Kitty isn't just a show about Kitty's quest for love. Amidst all the chaotic love triangles, Kitty tries to find out more about her Korean heritage and her mother Eve Song. In season 1, Kitty learns that Eve was friends with Yuri's mother Jina when they were at KISS. Elsewhere, Kitty learns that Eve was in contact with a mystery man called Simon.

At the end of season 1, Kitty, finds a letter Eve wrote to Jina with the line: "My world got so much bigger because of you. And because of Simon.” As a result, Kitty becomes convinced that Simon was Eve's secret boyfriend at KISS. What is the truth though? Here's what we find out about Eve and Simon's relationship in XO, Kitty season 2.

Who is Simon in XO, Kitty?

How did Kitty's mom die in XO, Kitty?

In XO, Kitty season 2, Yuri puts Kitty in contact with her mother Jina so that Kitty can find out more about who Simon is and what he meant to Eve. Kitty then finds out that Simon wasn't Eve's lover but her cousin. She tells Q: "He's my grandma's sister's son. I'm not searching for my mom's first love. I'm searching for...my family."

Kitty then asks her grandmother about her sister on FaceTime but her her grandmother ends the call. However, Kitty finds her grandmother's sister of her own accord as well as Simon's daughter and she learns that her grandmother fell out with Simon's mother. Kitty then becomes determined to reconnect her family.

In her quest to resolve her family's issues, Kitty learns that Eve and Simon used to exchange letters in which they planned to bring their mothers back together. Eve even convinced her mother to return to South Korea but then passed away after slipping on a wet floor and hitting her head.

Simon also died soon afterwards and their mothers never reunited...until now that is.

In connecting with Simon's daughter Jiwon, Kitty manages to convince her grandmother to come to South Korea and reunite with her sister. The sisters share a tearful reunion where they realise they fell out over a misunderstanding.

Through her meddling ways, Kitty manages to fulfil her mother's wish of fixing her family's beef. Pretty legendary if you ask me.

