3 October 2020, 16:42

When was Little Mix: The Search filmed? Here's the dates you need to know. Picture: PA

Jesy Nelson, Perrie Edwards, Jade Thirlwall and Leigh-Anne Pinnock are searching for the next big band on Little Mix: The Search - but when was it filmed?

Little Mix: The Search is busy finding the next big band to join them on their Confetti 2021 tour next year.

The BBC talent show - which has already found a mixed group and boy band – was postponed earlier this year due to coronavirus and is now back on screens in full search of new talent.

And because of all the social distancing rules, fans and viewers of The Search are now looking at when it was filmed and how long these bands have had to keep their secret.

One Direction Fans Loving All The Band References In 'Little Mix: The Search'

Little Mix will have the winning band perform with them on their Confetti tour
Little Mix will have the winning band perform with them on their Confetti tour. Picture: PA

So when was Little Mix: The Search filmed? Speaking at the NTA’s in January 2020, Jesy Nelson confirmed the applications had taken place in January and the audition process, which we’re seeing on TV now, happened end of Jan into Feb.

Speaking about what act she would like to find she said: “We just want to find something really different. I’d like to find a mixed group, or a boy group.”

With no coronavirus restrictions in place at that time, Little Mix and their bands were able to perform in front of an audience for their final selection.

Little Mix will pull together six bands in total on The Search
Little Mix will pull together six bands in total on The Search. Picture: PA

Perrie Edwards, Jesy, Jade Thirlwall and Leigh-Anne Pinnock are on the look out for six new bands, all of whom will compete to become the ultimate winner.

The winning band win the best prize and will support the girls when they go on their Confetti tour in 2021.

