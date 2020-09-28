Little Mix The Search: Meet Mixed Group Members Jordan, Rosie, Liam And Melina

Little Mix pulled together their second band on the search, a mixed group of boys and girls - so who are they? What are their ages? And do they have Instagram?

A new mixed group of two boys and two girls was born thanks to Little Mix: The Search on BBC.

Made up of members Jordan, Rosie, Liam and Melina, the girls from Little Mix brought together the four hopefuls in the chance of them winning the opportunity to support them on their Confetti tour in 2021.

So who are the mixed band members? What are their ages? Do they have Instagram?

Here’s what you need to know about Little Mix’s Mixed group:

Jordan Smithy opened up about people not believing in him. Picture: Jordan Smithy/Instagram

Who is mixed band member Jordan Smithy?

Age: 22

From: Essex

Instagram: jordananthonysmithy

Jordan is from a close family with plenty of siblings who all confirmed his passion for singing. He told Jesy, Perrie, Leigh-Anne and Jade about his weight loss journey and won them over with his determination after people told him he would never make it.

Rosie Mac won over the Little Mix ladies with her looks and unique voice. Picture: Rosie Mac/Instagram

Who is mixed band member Rosie Mac?

Age: 22

Job: Body double

Instagram: rosiemacworld

Rosie blew away Little Mix with her voice, looks and job as a body double for Khaleesi in Game of Thrones. She’s also a mum to a very adorable little boy.

Liam McHugh's energy was undeniable for the mixed group. Picture: Liam McHugh/Instagram

Who is mixed band member Liam McHugh?

Instagram: liam_mchugh

Job: Performer/Enterainer

Promising to bring the energy to the mixed band, Liam wowed the four Little Mix ladies in the original audition process. Liam has a girlfriend and is no stranger to performing on stage.

Who is Mixed band member Melina Halpin?

From: Liverpool

Instagram: melinahalpinx

Miss Cheshire and a Miss GB finalist, Melina’s unique voice got a yes from all the girls. She has a special connection with Perrie over their ‘fur babies’ and got to meet her beloved pet Hatchi himself.