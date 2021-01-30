When Is The Masked Signer Final?

30 January 2021, 15:00

The Masked Singer 2021 UK has an all-star line-up with 12 new contestants!
The Masked Singer 2021 UK has an all-star line-up with 12 new contestants! Picture: ITV

When is The Masked Singer UK 2021 final? Here’s what we know about how many episodes are left and when the series will end.

The Masked Singer UK has fans obsessed all over again since series two kicked off last month.

The all-star judging panel with Rita Ora, Mo Gilligan, Jonathan Ross and Davina McCall has been returning every week since Boxing Day last year to try and guess the identities behind the talented (and very disguised) contestants.

What The Masked Singer Contestants Have To Wear Backstage To Conceal Their Identity

But when is The Masked Singer 2021 final? And how many episodes are left?

Here’s what we know…

When is The Masked Singer UK 2021 final?

Since we’re only a few episodes in, the official final date hasn’t been confirmed.

However, if the last series is anything to go by, with eight episodes airing altogether, then we can make a pretty good estimate!

Judging by the same format, we would guess that the final of the second series would likely be on Saturday, February 13, 2021.

The Masked Singer has returned to our screens in 2021.
The Masked Singer has returned to our screens in 2021. Picture: ITV
Nicola Roberts was crowned the winner of the UK's first Masked Singer series.
Nicola Roberts was crowned the winner of the UK's first Masked Singer series. Picture: YouTube

This would, of course, only be the case if series two also had eight episodes in the pipeline!

Fans have been getting super excited about the show’s return after it was such a huge hit last year.

Girls Aloud’s Nicola Roberts, who wore a ‘Queen Bee’ disguise, won the first UK series and we can’t wait to find out who will be the winner this year!

The Masked Singer continues Saturday nights at 7pm on ITV.

