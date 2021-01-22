What The Masked Singer Contestants Have To Wear Backstage To Conceal Their Identity

The Masked Singer contestants must keep their identity secret even backstage. Picture: ITV

The celebrities on The Masked Singer must wear a specific outfit to keep them from being recognised by ITV staff members backstage.

The Masked Singer is the nation’s biggest game of ‘guess who’ as celebrities dress up in wild costumes and show off their vocal abilities with a series of clues for Jonathan Ross, Mo Gilligan, Rita Ora and Davina McCall to work out who is behind the mask.

So far on series two we’ve seen Sophie Ellis Bextor and Mel B among the celebrities behind the masks, but there’s a load more to guess from.

The Masked Singer: The celebrity panelists. Picture: ITV

The stars must keep their identity a secret for the entire series until they’re un-masked, even laying low backstage with designated costumes to conceal who they are.

After the identity of Grandfather Clock was revealed to be ex footballer Glen Hoddle, he took to Twitter to share his experience and also revealed what he had to wear behind the scenes.

He wrote: “Yes guys you guest [sic] it right, it was me as the grandfather clock on the @maskedsingeruk. Such a great experience and so surreal. Thanks for all the lovely messages.”

The Masked Singer: Celebrities must wear this disguise backstage. Picture: Glen Hoddle/Instagram

Yes guys you guest it right, it was me as the grandfather clock 🕰 on the @MaskedSingerUK. Such a great experience and so surreal. Thanks for all the lovely messages 😎 pic.twitter.com/bgzhClfcdu — Glenn Hoddle (@GlennHoddle) January 16, 2021

In the photo of his disguise, Glen wore an all-black outfit complete with gloves, a face shield and a sweatshirt with the words: “Don’t speak to me,” emblazoned on the front.

The Masked Singer continues Saturday nights at 7pm on ITV.

