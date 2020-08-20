The Masked Singer Announces Mo Gilligan As New Celebrity Judge Ahead Of Season 2 As Ken Jeong Takes Break

20 August 2020, 16:42

Mo Gilligan is joining the judging panel for The Masked Singer
Mo Gilligan is joining the judging panel for The Masked Singer. Picture: ITV

The Masked Singer is set to start filming next month for season two and they’ve now announced that Mo Gilligan will be joining the star-studded judge panel.

The Masked Singer has been a hit with UK fans after the first season popped off!

After announcing that they’re set to start filming ‘in front of a studio audience’ the show have also revealed they’re adding comedian Mo Gilligan to their judge line-up!

The Masked Singer Season 2 Will ‘Film In Front Of Studio Audience’ With Strict Measures Taken

The Celebrity Gogglebox star is set to take the place of Ken Jeong since the US actor and comedian can’t travel back and forth to the UK due to COVID-19 travel restrictions.

Ken is also a judge on the US version of the series, meaning it would be difficult to get him to fly to and from London for filming, in the current climate.

Mo Gilligan was part of Celebrity Gogglebox's 2020 line-up
Mo Gilligan was part of Celebrity Gogglebox's 2020 line-up. Picture: Channel 4

According to a report, ITV hinted that Ken is still hoping to make ‘an appearance or two’ throughout the season at some point, though!

Mo, who is also the host of his very own comedy show, The Lateish Show With Mo Gilligan, took to Instagram to share the exciting news with fans.

He wrote: "Excited to announce that I will be joining the panel for series 2 of @maskedsingeruk on @itv.

“Held this news in for months but it’s amazing to be joining one of the biggest family entertainment shows in the UK.”

Ken Jeong will be temporarily taking a break from the UK series
Ken Jeong will be temporarily taking a break from the UK series. Picture: ITV

The 32-year-old will be joining the star-studded line-up of judges including Rita Ora, Davina McCall, Jonathon Ross and host Joel Dommett.

Joel commented on the post, congratulating his co-star for landing the role on the show.

He wrote: “Livid they have pushed me to the back of this photo but EXCITED TO HAVE YOU ON BOARD! Congrats dude xx [sic]."

