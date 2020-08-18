The Masked Singer Season 2 Will ‘Film In Front Of Studio Audience’ With Strict Measures Taken

18 August 2020, 16:58

The Masked Singer is set to start filming in September
The Masked Singer is set to start filming in September. Picture: ITV

The Masked Singer is set to return for season two and they are planning on filming in front of a studio audience, but how? Here are all the details revealed.

The Masked Singer went down a treat with fans in season one and now, back by popular demand, they are returning with a brand new set of episodes.

Season 2 of the ITV show is making its comeback in September and they are reportedly set to ‘film in front of a studio audience’ amid the coronavirus pandemic.

When Does I’m A Celebrity 2020 Start?

According to a report, production company Bandicoot TV will return to its North London studio, where the new series will be filmed over a total of eight nights, starting on September 14.

SRO Audiences, who are handling the ticketing for the show, have said that members of the audience will be expected to agree to a detailed coronavirus guidance as well as strict protocols before attending the studio.

The Masked Singer is returning for a second season
The Masked Singer is returning for a second season. Picture: ITV

Whoever breaks the rules will be removed from the audience or refused entry altogether. 

The report also states that social distancing measures will be enforced, meaning you are only allowed to sit together if you are part of the same social bubble.

Temperature checks will also allegedly be carried out upon arrival at the venue.

The Masked Singer was widely popular with fans during season one
The Masked Singer was widely popular with fans during season one. Picture: PA

Audience members are then expected to leave their contact numbers for track and trace purposes.

A star-studded list of judges were part of the panel last year and are expected to be returning to season two to guess the talented singers, throughout the episodes.

Hosted by comedian Joel Dommett, the judges set to come back to their judging posts are Davina McCall, Rita Ora, Jonathon Ross and Ken Jeong.

