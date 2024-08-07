The Umbrella Academy Season 4 Release Time: Here's When It Comes Out On Netflix

The Umbrella Academy season 4 release time: What time does it come out on Netflix? Picture: Netflix

By Katie Louise Smith

The Umbrella Academy season 4 will be released on Netflix on August 8th. Here is what time it will be released in your country, including the US, UK, Brazil, India, Australia and more.

Brellies, are you ready for one more round of Hargreeves siblings end-of-the-world shenanigans? The Umbrella Academy season 4 – the final season! – is now hours away from dropping on to screen, but what time does it come out on Netflix?

Following on from that shock twist at the end of The Umbrella Academy season 3, Luther (Tom Hopper), Diego (David Castañeda), Alison (Emmy Raver-Lampman), Klaus (Robert Sheehan), Five (Aidan Gallagher), Sparrow Ben (Justin H. Min), Viktor (Elliot Page) and Lila (Ritu Arya) all now exist in a completely new timeline – without their powers.

Season 4 sees the siblings reunite on a "rescue mission", come face-to-face with the final timeline's version of Reginald Hargreeves and yes, develop new powers. (Did you see Viktor's powerful new move in the trailer?!)

The Umbrella Academy season 4 will be released on Netflix worldwide on August 8th at midnight PT. All of the episodes will become available to stream at the corresponding time in your country.

Scroll down to find the handy list of release times across various time zones.

What time does The Umbrella Academy season 4 come out on Netflix?

The Umbrella Academy season 4 sees Five and Lila investigate an apocalyptic wasteland. Picture: Netflix

The Umbrella Academy season 4 release time: Here's when it comes out in your country

The Umbrella Academy season 4 will be released on Thursday August 8th at 12AM Pacific Time (PT). The exact time it's released in your country will depend on where you live in the world and what time zone you live in.

For viewers in the U.K., the episodes will become available to stream on Netflix at 8AM (BST). For viewers across Europe, it will drop at 9AM (CEST).

Here are the The Umbrella Academy season 4 release times for a handful of major time zones and countries:

United States (PDT) - 12:00 AM

United States (EDT) - 03:00 AM

Canada - 3:00 AM (Toronto), 12:00 AM (Vancouver)

Brazil (Rio De Janiero) - 4:00 AM

United Kingdom (GMT) - 8:00 AM

Europe (Central European Time) - 9:00 AM

South Africa (Cape Town, Central Africa Time) - 9:00 AM

India (New Delhi) - 12:30 PM

Indonesia (Jakarta) - 2:00 PM

Philippines (Manila) - 3:00 PM

Hong Kong - 3:00 PM

Singapore - 3:00 PM

Australia - 3:00 PM (Perth), 5:00 PM (Sydney)

Japan (Tokyo) - 4:00 PM

New Zealand (Auckland) - 7:00 PM

Watch The Umbrella Academy’s final season trailer

How many episodes are in The Umbrella Academy season 4?

Unlike previous seasons of The Umbrella Academy, which all included 10 episodes, season 4 will only contain six. The exact reason behind this has not been confirmed by showrunner Steve Blackman or Netflix, but it's likely that the popular series was given a shortened final episode order alongside its cancellation so it could close out the storylines and not leave us all on a cliffhanger.

The Umbrella Academy season 4's episodes are titled:

Episode 1: The Unbearable Tragedy of Getting What You Want

Episode 2: Jean and Gene

Episode 3: The Squid and the Girl

Episode 4: The Cleanse

Episode 5: Six Years, Five Months, Two Days

Episode 6: End of the Beginning

The now-powerless Hargreeves siblings reunite in the final timeline of season 4. Picture: Netflix

What will happen in The Umbrella Academy season 4? What happened at the end of season 3?

The official synopsis of The Umbrella Academy season 4 reads as follows: "The Hargreeves siblings have scattered after the climactic showdown at the Hotel Oblivion led to a complete reset of their timeline."

"Stripped of their powers, each is left to fend for themselves and find a new normal — with wildly varying degrees of success. Yet the trappings of their uncanny new world prove too hard to ignore for very long. Their father Reginald, alive and well, has stepped out of the shadows and into the public eye, overseeing a powerful and nefarious business empire."

In season 4, the Hargreeves siblings reunite one more time as they come across a mysterious association known as 'The Keepers', a group who uphold the belief that the "reality they’re living in is a lie and a great reckoning is coming."

Nick Offerman and Megan Mullally join the cast as Gene and Jean Thibedeau, "a married pair of community college professors from New Mexico who wear sensible footwear and suffer from the most extreme case of deja vu this timeline has ever seen."

As for how it all ends? You'll have to tune one last time when the new episodes drop on August 8th.

