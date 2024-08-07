The Umbrella Academy Season 4 Release Time: Here's When It Comes Out On Netflix

7 August 2024, 11:21

The Umbrella Academy season 4 release time: What time does it come out on Netflix?
The Umbrella Academy season 4 release time: What time does it come out on Netflix? Picture: Netflix
Katie Louise Smith

By Katie Louise Smith

The Umbrella Academy season 4 will be released on Netflix on August 8th. Here is what time it will be released in your country, including the US, UK, Brazil, India, Australia and more.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Brellies, are you ready for one more round of Hargreeves siblings end-of-the-world shenanigans? The Umbrella Academy season 4 – the final season! – is now hours away from dropping on to screen, but what time does it come out on Netflix?

Following on from that shock twist at the end of The Umbrella Academy season 3, Luther (Tom Hopper), Diego (David Castañeda), Alison (Emmy Raver-Lampman), Klaus (Robert Sheehan), Five (Aidan Gallagher), Sparrow Ben (Justin H. Min), Viktor (Elliot Page) and Lila (Ritu Arya) all now exist in a completely new timeline – without their powers.

Season 4 sees the siblings reunite on a "rescue mission", come face-to-face with the final timeline's version of Reginald Hargreeves and yes, develop new powers. (Did you see Viktor's powerful new move in the trailer?!)

The Umbrella Academy season 4 will be released on Netflix worldwide on August 8th at midnight PT. All of the episodes will become available to stream at the corresponding time in your country.

Scroll down to find the handy list of release times across various time zones.

What time does The Umbrella Academy season 4 come out on Netflix?

The Umbrella Academy season 4 sees Five and Lila investigate an apocalyptic wasteland
The Umbrella Academy season 4 sees Five and Lila investigate an apocalyptic wasteland. Picture: Netflix

The Umbrella Academy season 4 release time: Here's when it comes out in your country

The Umbrella Academy season 4 will be released on Thursday August 8th at 12AM Pacific Time (PT). The exact time it's released in your country will depend on where you live in the world and what time zone you live in.

For viewers in the U.K., the episodes will become available to stream on Netflix at 8AM (BST). For viewers across Europe, it will drop at 9AM (CEST).

Here are the The Umbrella Academy season 4 release times for a handful of major time zones and countries:

  • United States (PDT) - 12:00 AM
  • United States (EDT) - 03:00 AM
  • Canada - 3:00 AM (Toronto), 12:00 AM (Vancouver)
  • Brazil (Rio De Janiero) - 4:00 AM
  • United Kingdom (GMT) - 8:00 AM
  • Europe (Central European Time) - 9:00 AM
  • South Africa (Cape Town, Central Africa Time) - 9:00 AM
  • India (New Delhi) - 12:30 PM
  • Indonesia (Jakarta) - 2:00 PM
  • Philippines (Manila) - 3:00 PM
  • Hong Kong - 3:00 PM
  • Singapore - 3:00 PM
  • Australia - 3:00 PM (Perth), 5:00 PM (Sydney)
  • Japan (Tokyo) - 4:00 PM
  • New Zealand (Auckland) - 7:00 PM

Find even more time zones here.

Watch The Umbrella Academy’s final season trailer

How many episodes are in The Umbrella Academy season 4?

Unlike previous seasons of The Umbrella Academy, which all included 10 episodes, season 4 will only contain six. The exact reason behind this has not been confirmed by showrunner Steve Blackman or Netflix, but it's likely that the popular series was given a shortened final episode order alongside its cancellation so it could close out the storylines and not leave us all on a cliffhanger.

The Umbrella Academy season 4's episodes are titled:

  • Episode 1: The Unbearable Tragedy of Getting What You Want
  • Episode 2: Jean and Gene
  • Episode 3: The Squid and the Girl
  • Episode 4: The Cleanse
  • Episode 5: Six Years, Five Months, Two Days
  • Episode 6: End of the Beginning
The now-powerless Hargreeves siblings reunite in the final timeline of season 4
The now-powerless Hargreeves siblings reunite in the final timeline of season 4. Picture: Netflix

What will happen in The Umbrella Academy season 4? What happened at the end of season 3?

The official synopsis of The Umbrella Academy season 4 reads as follows: "The Hargreeves siblings have scattered after the climactic showdown at the Hotel Oblivion led to a complete reset of their timeline."

"Stripped of their powers, each is left to fend for themselves and find a new normal — with wildly varying degrees of success. Yet the trappings of their uncanny new world prove too hard to ignore for very long. Their father Reginald, alive and well, has stepped out of the shadows and into the public eye, overseeing a powerful and nefarious business empire."

In season 4, the Hargreeves siblings reunite one more time as they come across a mysterious association known as 'The Keepers', a group who uphold the belief that the "reality they’re living in is a lie and a great reckoning is coming."

Nick Offerman and Megan Mullally join the cast as Gene and Jean Thibedeau, "a married pair of community college professors from New Mexico who wear sensible footwear and suffer from the most extreme case of deja vu this timeline has ever seen."

As for how it all ends? You'll have to tune one last time when the new episodes drop on August 8th.

Read more from Capital Buzz here:

WATCH: Twisters' Glen Powell, Daisy Edgar-Jones and Anthony Ramos Take On A Chaotic Mystery Interview

Glen Powell, Daisy Edgar-Jones & Anthony Ramos Take On A Chaotic Mystery Interview | Twisters

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Shop our merch

Latest TV & Film News

Get to know Love Island's Tasha Ghouri from age and job to boyfriend history

Who Is Love Island Star Tasha Ghouri? From Music Video Cameo To Her Famous Exes

Love is Blind UK season 1 is streaming now

Meet The Love Is Blind UK Season 1 Cast

A Good Girl's Guide To Murder Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Book Plot, Trailers And News

A Good Girl's Guide To Murder Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Book Plot, Trailers And News

Who Killed Andie Bell In A Good Girl's Guide To Murder? The Ending Explained

Who Killed Andie Bell In A Good Girl's Guide To Murder? The Ending Explained

Jenna Ortega Defends Controversial Bedroom Scene With Martin Freeman In Miller's Girl

Jenna Ortega Defends Controversial Bedroom Scene With Martin Freeman In Miller's Girl

Matt and Emma Willis are hosting Love is Blind: UK

Love Is Blind UK: Hosts, Release Date, Trailer And More

House of the Dragon Boss Defends Season 2 Finale After Fans Call It "The Worst" Ever

House of the Dragon Boss Defends Season 2 Finale After Fans Call It "The Worst" Ever

House of the Dragon Season 3: Release Date, Cast, Book Plot, Trailers And News

House of the Dragon Season 3: Release Date, Cast, Book Plot, Trailers And News

The latest on Love Island's summer 2024 couples

Which Love Island 2024 Couples Are Still Together?

Love Island

The Love Island curse sees couples split within weeks of leaving the villa

Love Island Curse Threatens 2024 Couples

Love Island

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life

Billie Eilish’s Dating History, Her Ex-Boyfriends From Brandon ‘Q’ Adams To Jesse Rutherford
Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star

Dua Lipa

TV & Films

After

Married At First Sight UK

Love Island

Only Murders in the Building

The Kardashians

Big Brother 2023

Bridgerton

Selling Sunset

Featured Artists

See more Featured Artists

Ed Sheeran

Ariana Grande

Harry Styles

Rihanna

Justin Bieber

Taylor Swift

Stormzy

Billie Eilish

Lewis Capaldi

Aitch

Featured Podcasts

Making The Album

My Therapist Ghosted Me

Reel Talk with Honey & Jonathan Ross

Closet Confessions

The Osbournes Podcast

Pop Culture with Chanté Joseph

Featured Playlists

Hottest Hits

Acoustic Hits

K-Pop

Fresh Music Friday

Throwback Hits