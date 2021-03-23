Too Hot To Handle Series 2 Confirmed With June Release Date – And A Format Shake-Up

23 March 2021, 17:08 | Updated: 23 March 2021, 17:19

Too Hot to Handle has been confirmed to return in June with season 2
Too Hot to Handle has been confirmed to return in June with season 2. Picture: Netflix

By Kathryn Knight

Too Hot to Handle is coming back to Netflix in June.

Too Hot to Handle has been confirmed for its season 2 return, with a release date in June 2021 for another series of genetically-blessed contestants attempting to resist each other's flirtatious advances.

The Netflix show last year saw the likes of Francesca Farago, Harry Jowsey, Chloe Veitch and Bryce Hirschberg attempt to follow their feelings without actually kissing, hugging and having sex in order for the cast to bag a prize fund of thousands at the end.

5 Reasons Selling Sunset Isn’t As Fake As You Think

If you saw the first series you’ll know it didn’t go successfully, with Francesca and Harry pretty much losing the entire amount until it was given a surprise re-boot by AI robot Lana – who watches all the singletons' antics no matter how hard they try to hide – in the final.

Too Hot to Handle's AI robot Lana will be back
Too Hot to Handle's AI robot Lana will be back. Picture: Netflix
The cast of Too Hot to Handle 2020
The cast of Too Hot to Handle 2020. Picture: Netflix

Netflix have now confirmed the show will be back for a second series in June, with a whole new batch of singletons.

However, this time around it won’t be available to binge all at once and instead episodes will drop weekly on Wednesdays.

Brandon Riegg, Netflix VP of Unscripted and Documentary Series, confirmed the change to the release date, saying: “We’re also experimenting with the release format so you have time to dissect and dish on every step of the competition as it unfolds.”

He also assured some tweaks have been made to keep the surprises and challenges fresh.

Francesca Farago and Harry Jowsey pretty much lost all their cast mates' money in series one
Francesca Farago and Harry Jowsey pretty much lost all their cast mates' money in series one. Picture: Netflix
Too Hot to Handle was a huge hit in 2020
Too Hot to Handle was a huge hit in 2020. Picture: Netflix

“We’ve added new twists and surprises to keep the games fresh – and all new players that we think fans will love rooting for,” he said.

The series’ new synopsis says: “The world’s hottest no dating dating show is back with 10 sexy new singles. Anyone who dares to break the rules of no kissing, no heavy petting, and no self-gratification of any kind will see the $100,000 prize drop faster than our contestants’ libido in the least sexy vacation getaway of their lives.”

After it successfully filled the void of 2020’s summer Love Island, we can’t wait to see what series two of Too Hot to Handle has in store.

