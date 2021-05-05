The Last Letter From Your Lover: Cast, Trailer, Release Date & All The Details

By Capital FM

The trailer has dropped for The Last Letter From Your Lover and here are all the details you need to know about the movie, including the cast, release date and the book it's based on.

The Last Letter From Your Lover may just be the next love film to obsess over after the trailer dropped, revealing the star-studded cast and a very moving storyline.

Taylor Swift’s actor boyfriend Joe Alwyn and The Fault In Our Stars’ Shailene Woodley are amongst the stars cast in the movie based on Jojo Moyes’ book by the same name, which sees a modern-day journalist uncover a forbidden love affair from the 1960s.

Getting engrossed in the story after finding the couples’ letters, she sets out to discover how their love story ended.

The film is directed by Augustine Frizzell, who has worked on Euphoria, and the original music is provided by Haim - just another connection to Tay!

Here’s everything you need to know about The Last Letter From Your Lover, including the cast and release date.

The Last Letter From Your Lover stars Joe Alwyn and Shailene Woodley. Picture: Netflix

Joe Alwyn is cast in The Last letter From Your Lover. Picture: PA

The Last Letter From Your Lover cast

The Last Letter From Your Lover boasts an array of talented actors - here’s the main cast:

Shailene Woodley as Jennifer Stirling

Felicity Jones as Ellie Haworth

Joe Alwyn as Laurence Stirling

Callum Turner as Anthony O’Hare

Nabhaan Rizwan

Shailene Woodley will play Jennifer Stirling in The Last Letter From Your Lover. Picture: Getty

The Last Letter From Your Lover release date

According to Netflix, they have gained the rights to distribute the movie in select territories - whether or not the UK is one of those territories remains to be confirmed, but we’ll keep you posted.

The Last Letter From Your Lover is set for release in UK cinemas on August 6.

Jojo Moyes wrote The Last Letter From Your Lover. Picture: Amazon

The Last Letter From Your Lover book

The film is a movie adaptation of Jojo Moyes’ bestselling romance novel by the same name.

The book was released in 2008 and became a #1 New York Times bestseller back in 2012.

