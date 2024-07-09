The Boys Forced To Completely Change ‘Sauna Scene’ In India Because It Was “Illegal” To Show

9 July 2024, 10:43 | Updated: 9 July 2024, 10:44

The Boys Forced To Completely Change ‘Sauna Scene’ In India Because It Was “Illegal” To Show
The Boys Forced To Completely Change ‘Sauna Scene’ In India Because It Was “Illegal” To Show. Picture: Prime Video
Sam Prance

By Sam Prance

"I hope everyone in India who missed the butt buffet can just go online and call up a clip or an image, see what they're missing."

The Boys showrunner Eric Kripke has opened up about the sauna scene and how they had to completely change it for India.

You don't have to be a fan of The Boys to know that the show loves to make viewers gasp and squirm with increasingly wild scenes. In past seasons, characters have had sex with sea creatures and even accidentally killed their sexual partners after shrinking themselves to fit inside their a---holes. Oh and this season has just introduced fans to the art of "cake farting".

Well, the new sauna scene in The Boys season 4, episode 2 was heavily edited for viewers in India due to censorship laws.

The Boys season 4 trailer

In the original version of 'The Life of the Septics', Frenchie and Kimiko walk in on Splinter masturbating in a sauna. There's a catch though. Splinter has created multiple clone versions of himself so that he can rim himself in a long human centipede style chain. Now, if you watch the scene in India there's only one Splinter masturbating on his own and no rimming.

This then leads to some continuity errors later on in the episode. Frenchie makes fun of Splinter for having pink eye but that scene doesn't really make sense when you've only been shown Splinter masturbating by himself.

Talking to LadBible about the edit, Eric Kripke said: “You know certain countries, when you do this process of localisation, certain countries have their own broadcast standards that are generally impossible to overcome. Like in some cases it's literally illegal to overcome them. I knew that that's how it was going to be fixed."

Eric added: "I agreed to it reluctantly, because I had no other choice. I actually sat down with the editor and tried to figure out any other possible way. We couldn't quite crack that nut."

He also said: "But, you know, I think it's just, it's one of the unavoidable pitfalls of, having a global show right?"

Frenchie makes fun of Splinter for having pink eye
Frenchie makes fun of Splinter for having pink eye. Picture: Prime Video

Eric ended by joking: I hope everyone in India who missed the butt buffet can just go online and call up a clip or an image, see what they're missing."

