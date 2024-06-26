The Boys Boss Teases Jensen Ackles And Jared Padalecki Reunion In Season 5

The Boys Boss Teases Jared Padalecki And Jensen Ackles Reunion In Season 5. Picture: Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images, Prime Video

By Sam Prance

Jared Padalecki has already teased that he "can't wait" to make an appearance in The Boys.

Supernatural fans assemble! Creator Eric Kripke has hinted that Jensen Ackles and Jared Padalecki will reunite on The Boys.

Ever since Jensen Ackles joined the cast of The Boys as Soldier Boy, fans have hoped that his close friend and Supernatural co-star Jared Padalecki would also make an appearance in the show. The two stars last acted on screen together in 2020. After playing demon hunters Sam and Dean Winchester for 15 years, Jensen and Jared are yet to reunite on screen.

Given that Supernatural and The Boys are both developed by Eric Kripke, the chances of Jared appearing on the show are actually quite high. Now, Eric and Jared have both given fans reason to believe that a reunion will actually happen.

Will Jared Padalecki Be In The Boys Season 5?

Jared Padalecki thanks Supernatural cast and crew in a clip filmed before new prequel announcement

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, Eric said that "it's fair" to say that Jared could appear in The Boys season 5. Not only that but there's a good chance that Jared will appear on screen with Jensen as well. Eric explained: "The value of that [reunion] is to break the internet. So we'll see whether it's right for the story."

Eric added: "But yes, it's occurred to me that putting those two in a scene together would destroy much of the world - and that's appealing. I don't have the role for him [Jared] yet just because we haven't cooked it up. We're still really early in the season 5 break but it does seem like the planets are aligning."

He ended by saying: "Barring any unforeseen disaster, it seems like it'll happen. I don't know what the character is, I don't know if it's one episode or more. I genuinely know a total of zero about all of that. I'm not being coy. I really don't know."

Jensen Ackles and Jared Padalecki at a Supernatural Comic-Con panel in 2017. Picture: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

As for Jared, he's been direct about wanting to make it happen. When asked by Deadline if he would star in The Boys, Jared said: "The answer is yes. I think at this point in my acting life, I only want to work on projects that I really care about or with people that I really care about, and obviously Eric and I are indelibly connected forever."

He continued: "I mean, he [Eric] created Supernatural. He created Sam Winchester. He created Ruby [Genevieve Padalecki], who I ended up marrying and starting a family with. I adore him. I adore his humor. I adore him as a person, his storytelling. So I can’t wait."

Adding fuel to the fire, Jared said: "I don’t think [The Boys season 5] films until next year, but I will be ready when he makes the phone call. I’ll just say, ‘Okay, when am I flying out?'"

A Jared and Jensen reunion on The Boys? Let's gooooo!

