Penn Badgley And Brittany Snow Haven't Been Asked To Star In John Tucker Must Die Sequel. Picture: Roy Rochlin/Getty Images, 20th Century Fox

By Sam Prance

A John Tucker Must Die sequel is in the works but Penn Badgley and Brittany Snow haven't been told anything about it.

Penn Badgley and Brittany Snow have revealed that they haven't yet been asked to join the cast of the new John Tucker Must Die sequel.

Earlier this year, John Tucker Must Die stars Jesse Metcalfe, Sophia Bush and Arielle Kebbel revealed at Epic Cons Chicago that a John Tucker Must Die sequel was in the works. Jesse later told E! News that the screenplay involves all the original cast. Jesse also teased: "John has a daughter and you see how fearful he is that she’s gonna get John Tuckered."

However, original cast members Penn and Brittany have now admitted that no one's reached out to them to appear in it.

Brittany recently appeared as a guest on Penn Badgley's Podcrushed podcast and Penn's co-host Nava Kavelin asked the duo if they could confirm if they're part of the sequel. Brittany then said: "Penn, I don’t know if you’ve had a call, but I’ve gotten no call". Penn responded: "Yeah, I’ve had no call, no."

Speaking further, Penn then said: "I mean, it’s maybe possible like the superposition quantum physics, like everything is potentially within the realm of, like, maybe this apple will fall up, I actually can’t say with certainty."

Fans of the original will already know that the film tells the story of four girls, Kate (Brittany Snow), Carrie (Arielle Kebbel) Heather (Ashanti) and Beth (Sophia Bush), who seek revenge on John Tucker (Jesse Metcalfe) for messing them around. Penn plays John Tucker's younger brother Scott.

Speaking to Penn, Brittany added: "I’m not doing it if you’re not doing it."

Brittany Snow says she hasn't been asked to be in the new John Tucker Must Die sequel yet. Picture: Alamy

However, Brittany did say that she'd heard Arielle was trying to get something in the works. She said: "I have been talking to Arielle about this for years because she was trying to get it off the ground. The last I had heard of it, was that she was trying to make it happen. And so I guess she did? So, yeah, I will read whatever people [send me]. They’ve worked really hard."

Meanwhile, Penn also said that he's open to reading a script saying: "Never have I even thought of that as a potential thing. But I guess if there was a script, I would read it."

Someone call Penn and Brittany now!

