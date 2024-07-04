House Of The Dragon Causes Outrage Over "Unnecessary" Graphic Brothel Scene

House Of The Dragon Causes Outrage Over "Unnecessary" Graphic Brothel Scene. Picture: HBO

By Sam Prance

House of the Dragon season 2 episode 3 shocked fans by showing an erect penis on screen.

House of the Dragon season 2 is facing backlash after showing an 'erect penis' on screen in the show's latest brothel scene.

Anyone who's watched Game of Thrones will already know that the series has no qualms when it comes to graphic displays of violence and nudity on screen. House of the Dragon is no different. From Aegon's masturbation scene in season, 1 to the shocking murder in the season 2 premiere, every single episode of the show has its fair share of jaw-dropping moments.

Now, House of the Dragon has featured arguably its most graphic sex scene to date and viewers are complaining about it.

In 'The Burning Mill', Aegon visits a brothel and walks in on his brother Aemond stark naked. However, it's a blink and you'll miss it moment before that scene that's got viewers up in arms. As Aegon is walking around the brothel, you see a woman giving a man fellatio and his erect penis appears on screen.

It's clear that the penis in question is a prosthetic but fans are calling out the show for being graphic for no reason.

One fan tweeted: "There was absolutely zero reason for #HouseOfTheDragon to include an explicit act of fellatio. Like, at all. Yes we know it’s a brothel. Sex can and should be an important part of storytelling; this was just stupid."

Another wrote: "House of the dragon is peak television... but that brothel scene might be the most unnecessary scenes in television history."

There was absolutely zero reason for #HouseOfTheDragon to include an explicit act of fellatio. Like, at all. Yes we know it’s a brothel. Sex can and should be an important part of storytelling; this was just stupid. — PhiladelphiaByNight (@PhiladelphiaVTM) July 1, 2024

House of the dragon is peak television... but that brothel scene might be the most unnecessary scenes in television history — Sam Fryett (@SamFryett) July 1, 2024

As it stands, HBO are yet to respond to the complaints. We shall update you if and when they do.

