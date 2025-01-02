Can you watch Squid Game in English? How to turn on the dub and subtitles

2 January 2025, 11:42

How to watch Squid Game in English with a dub or subtitles
How to watch Squid Game in English with a dub or subtitles. Picture: Netflix
Sam Prance

By Sam Prance

Netflix allows viewers to watch Squid Game with an English dub as well as in Korean with English subtitles.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Squid Game may be in Korean but Netflix offer multiple ways for English speaking viewers to watch the show. You can either watch Squid Game season 2 in the original Korean with English subtitles or you can turn on an English dub.

Squid Game season is officially back in session. After being a global phenomenon in 2021, Netflix have finally put out the second season of the Korean drama and fans are loving it just as much as season 1. Not only does Gi-hun return to the games but detective Jun-ho is back and there are many new characters and plot twists to obsess over.

Depending on your viewing habits, Netflix will give you a default watching mode that either involves English subtitles or an English dub. If you need to change it, here's a breakdown of how to watch the show in your preferred style.

Squid Game post-credits scene teases new season 3 game

How to watch Squid Game with an English dub

1) Search for Squid Game in Netflix

2) Press play on the episode you wish to watch and pause immediately

3) On the screen menu press the subtitles icon in the bottom left*

4) Under audio select 'English'

5) Under subtitles select 'Off'

6) Press play

*The icon is a textbox with lines in it and it appears third from the corner of the screen.

How to watch Squid Game with English subtitles

1) Search for Squid Game in Netflix

2) Press play on the episode you wish to watch and pause immediately

3) On the screen menu press the subtitles icon in the bottom left*

4) Under audio select 'Korean (Original)'

5) Under subtitles select 'English'

6) Press play

*The icon is a textbox with lines in it and it appears third from the corner of the screen.

Can you watch Squid Game in English? How to turn on the dub and subtitles
Can you watch Squid Game in English? How to turn on the dub and subtitles. Picture: Netflix

The series will then play however you've chosen to view it. If you decide you prefer a different version, simply follow the steps above to change it. You can also watch the series in languages such as French, Spanish, Japanese and Italian with dubs and subtitles available for each.

To see the full list of languages, simply click the subtitle icon in Netflix while you're watching the show.

Read more about Squid Game here:

WATCH: We Live In Time's Florence Pugh and Andrew Garfield interview each other

Florence Pugh & Andrew Garfield Interview Each Other | We Live In Time

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Shop our merch

Latest TV & Film News

Squid Game season 2 was split into two seasons

Why Squid Game season 2 was split into two seasons by the creator

Will Squid Game season 3 include a 'Jack and Jill' game?

Squid Game season 3 'Jack and Jill' game theory explained

Is there more episodes of Squid Game? Here's when the next episodes drop

Is there more episodes of Squid Game? Here's why season 2 is so short

Is Traitors on tonight?

When is the next episode of Traitors? Here's what nights The Traitors is on

Who is GK Barry?

Get to know GK Barry: Real name, age, famous girlfriend, Netflix debut, height & more

GK Barry surprises fans with acting debut in Harlen Coben's Missing You

Who does GK Barry play in Netflix's Missing You cast? Her cameo and wild storyline explained
Wicked deleted scenes: What scenes are included in the digital streaming release?

Every Wicked deleted scene included in the digital streaming release

Who survived Squid Game season 2? All the characters still alive and who died

Who survived Squid Game season 2? Every character still alive and who died

Will there be a Squid Game season 3?

Squid Game season 3: Release date, cast, plot, spoilers and more

Who plays Player 120 in Squid Game season 2? Here's why Park Sung-hoon plays a trans woman in the show

Who plays Player 120 in Squid Game season 2? Why Park Sung-hoon plays the transgender character

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Zendaya and Tom Holland’s complete relationship timeline - how they met to where they are now
Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life

Billie Eilish’s Dating History, Her Ex-Boyfriends From Brandon ‘Q’ Adams To Jesse Rutherford
Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star

Dua Lipa

TV & Films

After

Married At First Sight UK

Love Island

Only Murders in the Building

The Kardashians

Big Brother 2023

Bridgerton

Selling Sunset

Featured Artists

See more Featured Artists

Ed Sheeran

Ariana Grande

Harry Styles

Rihanna

Justin Bieber

Taylor Swift

Stormzy

Billie Eilish

Lewis Capaldi

Aitch

Featured Podcasts

Making The Album

My Therapist Ghosted Me

Reel Talk with Honey & Jonathan Ross

Closet Confessions

The Osbournes Podcast

Pop Culture with Chanté Joseph

Featured Playlists

Hottest Hits

Acoustic Hits

K-Pop

Fresh Music Friday

Throwback Hits