How to watch Squid Game in English with a dub or subtitles

By Sam Prance

Netflix allows viewers to watch Squid Game with an English dub as well as in Korean with English subtitles.

Squid Game may be in Korean but Netflix offer multiple ways for English speaking viewers to watch the show. You can either watch Squid Game season 2 in the original Korean with English subtitles or you can turn on an English dub.

Squid Game season is officially back in session. After being a global phenomenon in 2021, Netflix have finally put out the second season of the Korean drama and fans are loving it just as much as season 1. Not only does Gi-hun return to the games but detective Jun-ho is back and there are many new characters and plot twists to obsess over.

Depending on your viewing habits, Netflix will give you a default watching mode that either involves English subtitles or an English dub. If you need to change it, here's a breakdown of how to watch the show in your preferred style.

How to watch Squid Game with an English dub

1) Search for Squid Game in Netflix

2) Press play on the episode you wish to watch and pause immediately

3) On the screen menu press the subtitles icon in the bottom left*

4) Under audio select 'English'

5) Under subtitles select 'Off'

6) Press play

*The icon is a textbox with lines in it and it appears third from the corner of the screen.

How to watch Squid Game with English subtitles

1) Search for Squid Game in Netflix

2) Press play on the episode you wish to watch and pause immediately

3) On the screen menu press the subtitles icon in the bottom left*

4) Under audio select 'Korean (Original)'

5) Under subtitles select 'English'

6) Press play

*The icon is a textbox with lines in it and it appears third from the corner of the screen.

The series will then play however you've chosen to view it. If you decide you prefer a different version, simply follow the steps above to change it. You can also watch the series in languages such as French, Spanish, Japanese and Italian with dubs and subtitles available for each.

To see the full list of languages, simply click the subtitle icon in Netflix while you're watching the show.

