Severance season 2 release time: Here's when each episode comes out on Apple TV+

16 January 2025, 11:05 | Updated: 16 January 2025, 11:07

Severance season 2 episode 1 will be released on Apple TV+ on January 17th. Here is what time it will be released in your country, including the US, UK, Brazil, India, Australia and more, along with release dates for the rest of the episodes.

Lumon Industries employees assemble! We are finally mere moments from Severance season 2 coming out on Apple TV+. What time Severance season 2 does episode 1 drop though and when can you watch the rest of the season?

In the three years since Severance debuted on Apple TV+, the show has amassed a loyal following including massive stars like SZA. People can't get enough of the concept where people have their work memories severed from their separate life memories. Not to mention, Adam Scott and the rest of the cast all deliver brilliant performances.

Severance season 2, episode 1 will be released on Apple TV+ worldwide on Friday January 17th at midnight ET and 8AM UK time. If you live elsewhere, the episode will be made available to stream at the corresponding time in your time zone. The rest of the episodes will then be released on a weekly basis until the show ends in March.

Scroll down to see your Severance season 2 episode 1 release time and release dates for the rest of the episodes.

What time does Severance season 2 come out on Apple TV+?

Watch the Severance season 2 trailer

Severance season 2 episode 1 release time: Here's when it comes out in your country

Severance season 2 comes out on Friday 17th January at 12AM Eastern Time (ET). The exact time that it's released in your country will depend on where you live in the world and what time zone you live in.

For viewers in the UK, the episodes will become available to stream on AppleTV+ at 5AM (GMT). For viewers across Europe, they will drop at 6AM (CET).

Here are the Severance season 2 episode 1 release times for a handful of major time zones and countries:

  • United States (ET) - 12:00 AM
  • United States (PT) - 09:00 PM - Thursday, January 16th
  • Canada - 12:00 AM (Toronto), 09:00 PM - Thursday, January 16th (Vancouver)
  • Brazil (Rio De Janiero) - 2:00 AM
  • United Kingdom (GMT) - 5:00 AM
  • Europe (CET) - 6:00 AM
  • South Africa (Cape Town, Central Africa Time) - 7:00 AM
  • India (New Delhi) - 8:30 AM
  • Indonesia (Jakarta) - 12:00 PM
  • Philippines (Manila) - 1:00 PM
  • Hong Kong - 1:00 PM
  • Singapore - 1:00 PM
  • Australia - 1:00 PM (Perth), 4:00 PM (Sydney)
  • Japan (Tokyo) - 2:00 PM
  • New Zealand (Auckland) - 6:00 PM

Find even more time zones here.

When does Severance season 2, episode 2 come out?

Severance season 2 episode 2 drops on Friday 24th January. Then, fans will have to wait weekly for each episode of season 2. The final episode of season 2 will air on 21st March. Titles for each episode are yet to be announced.

Here's the full list of episodes alongside their release dates:

  • Episode 1 - 17th January
  • Episode 2 - 24th January
  • Episode 3 - 31st January
  • Episode 4 - 7th February
  • Episode 5 - 14th February
  • Episode 6 - 21st February
  • Episode 7 - 28th February
  • Episode 8 - 7th March
  • Episode 9 - 14th March
  • Episode 10 - 21st March

With 10 episodes, Severance season 2 is one episode longer than the first season.

What do you think will happen in Severance season 2?

