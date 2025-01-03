When will Babygirl be on streaming? How to watch the Nicole Kidman film online
3 January 2025, 23:38 | Updated: 4 January 2025, 00:48
Will Babygirl be on Prime Video, Netflix or Max? Here's when, where and how you can watch Babygirl on streaming.
Listen to this article
Everyone’s talking about Babygirl on social media, but where can you watch it online?
Starring Nicole Kidman and Harris Dickinson, Babygirl has become one of the most anticipated films of 2025’s award season and has already earned Nicole several Best Actress prizes.
On top of that, Babygirl’s spicy subject matter (yessss, it’s an erotic thriller...) has already sparked several TikTok trends, including the ‘glass of milk’ trend and the resurgence of George Michael’s ‘Father Figure’ thanks to Harris Dickinson’s now viral shirtless dance.
So if you can’t get to the cinema to see it, when can you expect to be able to watch it at home? Here’s everything we know about Babygirl’s streaming release date.
Where to watch Babygirl online? Is Babygirl on streaming?
When will Babygirl be on streaming?
Babygirl is currently only available to watch in cinemas, and it likely won’t be available anywhere else for quite a few weeks.
There’s currently no confirmed date for when Babygirl will arrive on streaming either, but A24 do tend to put their films on VOD streaming services around 1 month after their initial cinema run.
Per A24's website, Babygirl is already available to pre-order on Prime Video, Apple TV+ and Fandango. On Prime, it will cost $24.99 to purchase the film.
So it's possible that Babygirl could hit VOD services at the end of January or start of February 2025. Watch this space – we'll update this article as soon as a date is announced.
Will Babygirl be on Prime Video, Netflix or Max?
Babygirl will eventually start streaming on Max as A24 has a deal in place with the streaming platform. However, you will need to be a Max subscriber in order to watch it when it drops.
While it'll be available on Prime Video, it will not be available to stream as part of your subscription – viewers will need to purchase or rent the film for an additional cost in order to watch it.
Babygirl will not be available to stream on Netflix.
What is Babygirl about?
Directed by Halina Reijn, Babygirl follows a high-powered CEO called Romy (played by Nicole) who puts her career and family on the line when she begins a "torrid affair" with her much younger intern Samuel (played by Harris).
The film explores Romy's desires and the dynamic of the sexual relationship that forms between her and Samuel.
If you're not comfortable watching steamy scenes with your parents, this is probably one you're either gonna wanna watch with your friends, or maybe even by yourself!
