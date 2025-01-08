Nosferatu director reveals who Harry Styles was meant to play before he dropped out

8 January 2025, 15:56

Nosferatu director reveals who Harry Styles was meant to play before he dropped out
Nosferatu director reveals who Harry Styles was meant to play before he dropped out. Picture: Jo Hale/Redferns, BFA / Alamy Stock Photo
Sam Prance

By Sam Prance

Harry Styles was originally due to act in Nosferatu but dropped out due to scheduling conflicts.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Robert Eggers has opened up about Harry Styles almost starring in Nosferatu and what role he was supposed to play.

Nosferatu may technically be dead but everyone is living for director Robert Eggers take on the iconic vampire. Ever since Nosferatu came out, people have been obsessed with how the film adapts the 1922 movie of the same name. Not only that but the cast, including Bill Skarsgård and Nicholas Hoult, all deliver incredible performances.

However, what you may not realise is that Harry Styles was originally cast in the project and set to play a huge role.

Who was Harry Styles meant to play in Nosferatu?

Watch the Nosferatu trailer starring Lily-Rose Depp and Bill Skarsgard

Back in 2022, The New Yorker revealed that Harry Styles was cast in Robert Eggers' Nosferatu alongside Anya Taylor- Joy. However, they said "at the last minute, Styles pulled out, citing scheduling concerns." Anya also later pulled out of the movie and the future of the entire project was put into question.

Shortly afterwards, Robert revealed what part Harry was going to play. Speaking to IndieWire, the director explained that Harry was never meant to be the titular vampire in the film that ultimately went to Bill Skarsgård.

When asked if the film would still happen, Robert said: "I don’t know. It’s fallen apart twice. I’ve been trying to get the word out because the word did carry that Harry Styles was going to be in the movie. I just want to be clear that he was going to be Hutter and not Nosferatu himself."

Had Harry stayed in the film, he would have played Nicholas Hoult's role of estate agent Thomas Hutter with Anya Taylor-Joy playing Thomas' wife Ellen Hutter instead of Lily-Rose Depp.

Nicholas Hoult plays Thomas Hutter in Nosferatu instead of Harry Styles
Nicholas Hoult plays Thomas Hutter in Nosferatu instead of Harry Styles. Picture: Alamy

As it stands, Harry appears to have put his acting career on hold. After starring in Don't Worry Darling and My Policeman in 2022 and wrapping up his Harry's House era, the beloved star has stepped out of the limelight.

What do you think? Would you have liked to see Harry in Nosferatu?

Read more Harry Styles news here:

WATCH: We Live In Time's Florence Pugh and Andrew Garfield interview each other

Florence Pugh & Andrew Garfield Interview Each Other | We Live In Time

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Shop our merch

Latest TV & Film News

Why did Love Island's Kaz Crossley go to jail?

Why did Love Island's Kaz Crossley go to jail?

Love Island

Is Squid Game based on a true story? The real life inspirations behind the show revealed

Is Squid Game based on a true story? The real life inspirations explained

Is Squid Game season 2's Player 125 one of the VIPs? The theory explained

Is Player 125 a VIP in Squid Game season 2? The theory explained

How old are the Love Island All Stars 2025 cast? Their ages revealed

Love Island All Stars 2025 ages: How old are the cast and who is the oldest?

Love Island

The 2025 Islanders are preparing to find love again

Love Island All Stars’ Luca Bish and Curtis Pritchard ‘dumped girlfriends’ before show

Love Island

Love Island announce All Stars 2025 start date

When does Love Island All Stars 2025 start?

Love Island

Here's why did Love Island's Marcel and Gabby split

Why did Love Island's Marcel and Gabby split? Their cheating scandal explained

Love Island

Are Maya Jama and Ruben Dias dating?

Is Maya Jama dating footballer Ruben Dias?

Maya Jama breaks silence on Ruben Dias news

Maya Jama breaks silence on Ruben Dias dating rumours with witty comeback

Nicholas Hoult and Lily-Rose Depp joined Capital Breakfast

Nicholas Hoult and Lily-Rose Depp admit Nosferatu had them scared IRL

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Zendaya and Tom Holland’s complete relationship timeline - how they met to their engagement
Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life

Billie Eilish’s Dating History, Her Ex-Boyfriends From Brandon ‘Q’ Adams To Jesse Rutherford
Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star

Dua Lipa

TV & Films

After

Married At First Sight UK

Love Island

Only Murders in the Building

The Kardashians

Big Brother 2023

Bridgerton

Selling Sunset

Featured Artists

See more Featured Artists

Ed Sheeran

Ariana Grande

Harry Styles

Rihanna

Justin Bieber

Taylor Swift

Stormzy

Billie Eilish

Lewis Capaldi

Aitch

Featured Podcasts

Making The Album

My Therapist Ghosted Me

Reel Talk with Honey & Jonathan Ross

Closet Confessions

The Osbournes Podcast

Pop Culture with Chanté Joseph

Featured Playlists

Hottest Hits

Acoustic Hits

K-Pop

Fresh Music Friday

Throwback Hits