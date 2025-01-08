Nosferatu director reveals who Harry Styles was meant to play before he dropped out

Nosferatu director reveals who Harry Styles was meant to play before he dropped out. Picture: Jo Hale/Redferns, BFA / Alamy Stock Photo

By Sam Prance

Harry Styles was originally due to act in Nosferatu but dropped out due to scheduling conflicts.

Robert Eggers has opened up about Harry Styles almost starring in Nosferatu and what role he was supposed to play.

Nosferatu may technically be dead but everyone is living for director Robert Eggers take on the iconic vampire. Ever since Nosferatu came out, people have been obsessed with how the film adapts the 1922 movie of the same name. Not only that but the cast, including Bill Skarsgård and Nicholas Hoult, all deliver incredible performances.

However, what you may not realise is that Harry Styles was originally cast in the project and set to play a huge role.

Who was Harry Styles meant to play in Nosferatu?

Back in 2022, The New Yorker revealed that Harry Styles was cast in Robert Eggers' Nosferatu alongside Anya Taylor- Joy. However, they said "at the last minute, Styles pulled out, citing scheduling concerns." Anya also later pulled out of the movie and the future of the entire project was put into question.

Shortly afterwards, Robert revealed what part Harry was going to play. Speaking to IndieWire, the director explained that Harry was never meant to be the titular vampire in the film that ultimately went to Bill Skarsgård.

When asked if the film would still happen, Robert said: "I don’t know. It’s fallen apart twice. I’ve been trying to get the word out because the word did carry that Harry Styles was going to be in the movie. I just want to be clear that he was going to be Hutter and not Nosferatu himself."

Had Harry stayed in the film, he would have played Nicholas Hoult's role of estate agent Thomas Hutter with Anya Taylor-Joy playing Thomas' wife Ellen Hutter instead of Lily-Rose Depp.

Nicholas Hoult plays Thomas Hutter in Nosferatu instead of Harry Styles. Picture: Alamy

As it stands, Harry appears to have put his acting career on hold. After starring in Don't Worry Darling and My Policeman in 2022 and wrapping up his Harry's House era, the beloved star has stepped out of the limelight.

What do you think? Would you have liked to see Harry in Nosferatu?

