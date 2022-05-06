When Was The Selling Sunset Reunion Filmed?

6 May 2022, 17:25

The Selling Sunset reunion was filmed in April
The Selling Sunset reunion was filmed in April. Picture: Netflix
The Selling Sunset cast reunited after series five, in a catch-up episode hosted by Netflix’s Tan France.

Selling Sunset series 5 brought with it a whole new batch of drama, including Chrishell Stause’s relationship with boss Jason Oppenheim, Christine Quinn quitting the brokerage, and a blossoming romance between agent Emma Hernan and property developer Micah.

There was so much drama in fact that viewers needed a debrief in the form of a reunion episode hosted by Tan France, which Christine skipped after accusing the show of ‘fake storylines’.

We also saw Chrishell open up on her new relationship with G Flip, so it’s fair to say the cast have moved on a lot since filming on season 5 wrapped.

But when was the Selling Sunset reunion episode filmed? Here’s the tea…

Tan France hosted the Selling Sunset reunion
Tan France hosted the Selling Sunset reunion. Picture: Netflix

When was the Selling Sunset reunion filmed?

The Selling Sunset reunion show was filmed on 24 April, just two days after season 5 dropped on Netflix, giving the cast members just enough time to react to the new episodes.

The reunion, hosted by Tan France, came five months after filming wrapped on the latest season which was recorded from July - November 2021.

It began with the couples’ holiday to Greece, shortly after Chrishell and Jason began dating. They joined Brett and his now-ex girlfriend Tina Louise and Mary Fitzgerald and Romain Bonnet on a trip to Europe, where they were later joined by Amanza Smith.

Selling Sunset: New agent Chelsea Lazkani joined the reunion show
Selling Sunset: New agent Chelsea Lazkani joined the reunion show. Picture: Netflix
Selling Sunset series 5 started filming in July 2021
Selling Sunset series 5 started filming in July 2021. Picture: Netflix

The season finale ended with Tarek El Moussa and Heather Rae Young’s wedding, which was October 23 2021, and Chrishell revealing she and Jason had broken up.

They only announced their split in December.

Fans are now hoping a release date for series 6 will be announced soon, after Chrishell began a new relationship with musician G Flip some months later.

