Is Emma Hernan Still Dating Micah McDonald From Selling Sunset?

Emma Hernan’s flirty first date with Micah McDonald had Selling Sunset fans rooting for the genetically-blessed couple, but are they still together?

Emma Hernan spilled on her dating life in series 5 of Selling Sunset, even letting the cameras in on her first date with property developer Micah McDonald after he asked her out – also on camera.

The real estate agent also confessed to Chrishell Stause Ben Affleck slid into her DMs before he reunited with J.Lo, but that’s a whole other story.

After viewing the property Micah was working on in LA the businessman asked her on a date, an exclusive sampling of his new restaurant’s menu, complete with her own brand’s empanadas, but are they still dating now and did they end up together?

Things sound promising, here’s what Emma’s said about their relationship…

Emma Hernan and Micah McDonald are still dating. Picture: Netflix

Emma Hernan spilled on her love life to Chrishell Stause. Picture: Netflix

Is Emma Hernan still dating Micah McDonald?

Emma and Micah are still dating, around eight months after series five was filmed, so we’re taking that as a positive sign for this blossoming relationship.

The 30-year-old realtor said in an interview they’re still seeing each other, but nothing’s official just yet.

She said to Entertainment Tonight: “We’ve become closer. But it’s right about there. So, we’ll see. Maybe season 6, there will be a label, a ring. Who knows?”

Emma and Micah bonded instantly when she took on a listing he was developing, with her admitting in a confessional she’s ‘always strictly professional’ but that things were ‘a little bit different’ with Micah.

“We had like one or two meetings, and I was like, ‘Oh, my god. Not only is he attractive and successful and confident, but we actually have a lot in common.’ I mean, basically, he’s just, like, check, check, checking every damn box,” she gushed.

However, Emma did explain to ET it would be ‘nice to have someone in the same state’ as she typically splits her time between LA and Boston while he’s based in Texas.

