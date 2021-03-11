Selling Sunset Seasons 4 And 5 Confirmed By Netflix

By Kathryn Knight

The cast of Selling Sunset have confirmed seasons 4 and 5 are coming to Netflix as drama between Christine Quinn and the cast kicks off, again.

Selling Sunset has been renewed for series 4 and 5 by Netflix and, not only that, but the new season should be dropping this summer!

The cast of the show confirmed the news, with pregnant Christine Quinn sharing a trailer promising she and her co-stars, including Mary Fitzgerald, Heather Rae Young and Chrishell Stause will be back on screens.

The announcement comes just as Christine Quinn re-ignites her feud with basically all of the cast, accusing them of not supporting her recent pregnancy news.

Christine Quinn puts Selling Sunset co-stars on blast on TikTok. Picture: TikTok/ Xtinequinn

She posted a TikTok to Chris Brown's 'Loyal' scrolling through the likes on her baby bump reveal and showing neither Mary Fitzgerald, Heather Young or Chrishell Stause had pressed the love heart button.

Now, Mary has spoken about being put on blast by her former best friend, saying they couldn't like the photo as she 'has them all blocked'.

She said: ""I believe she has all three of us blocked anyway."

"She likes to stir up trouble. I'm not going to fall into her 'I don't like your pictures' [narrative,]" Mary continued. "We're blocked from her."

Selling Sunset has been confirmed for series 4 and 5. Picture: Netflix

The cast of Selling Sunset will be back for at least two more series. Picture: Netflix

Netflix confirmed series 4 and 5 at the same time as revealing there will be a second series of Bling Empire – which, if you haven’t seen, is a must-watch for anyone who loves Selling Sunset.

Selling Sunset first aired in 2019 and seasons 2 and 3 were released months apart last summer, following the lavish lives of the real estate agents who work at property brokerage The Oppenheim Group in LA.

As well as getting a sneak-peek inside hill-top mansions worth millions, there’s plenty of drama between the agents themselves.

Christine Quinn is pregnant with her first baby. Picture: Netflix

Mary said at the start of the year they were hoping to start filming “in a couple of months” and that fans could expect season 4 “in about six months.”

Fans will get to see Christine become a mum in the new seasons after she and husband Christian Richard tied the knot in series 3.

We’ll also get to see how Chrishell has moved on from her divorce from ex-husband Justin Hartley, the storyline which dominated season 3.

