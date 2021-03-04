Christine Quinn Confirms She’s Pregnant And Shows Baby Bump For The First Time

4 March 2021, 12:01

Christine Quinn is pregnant with her first baby
Christine Quinn is pregnant with her first baby. Picture: Getty / Christine Quinn/Instagram

Christine Quinn has finally confirmed she’s pregnant, and is just a couple of months away from giving birth!

By Kathryn Knight

Selling Sunset star Christine Quinn has shared the news she’s pregnant with her first baby, a few weeks after it was reported she and husband Christian Richard are expecting a little one.

When Is Season 4 Of Selling Sunset Coming Out? Release Date Updates And News So Far

In a stunning photo shoot with People Christine displayed her baby bump for the first time, posing in a floor-length satin white dress surrounded by white flowers.

Christine Quinn and husband Christian Richard
Christine Quinn and husband Christian Richard. Picture: Getty

She said on Instagram: “I’m going to be a mommy! My heart is already bursting with love and gratitude for this little life inside me.

"I’m humbled, awestruck, and inspired. It’s already a feeling like no other that I’ve ever experienced, and all I can think about is how we can be the best parents possible. 

“I know becoming a mother will change me for the better, and I can’t wait to experience this next chapter together as a family. Christian and I will not be doing a gender reveal.”

The Selling Sunset star and her husband also posed together, with the parents to be looking in love as ever over a year on from their extravagant wedding in LA.

When one fan commented asking how far along Christine is, she replied: “27.5”, meaning it’s just a couple of months until her due date!

The Netflix star opened up about her pregnancy in her shoot with the magazine, saying she “can’t wait” to dress her “little angel in Gucci and Louis Vuitton.”

This is going to be the most extra baby and we’re here for it.

