Selling Sunset Quiz: Answer 8 Questions And We’ll Tell You Which Agent You Are

Which Selling Sunset agent are you? Picture: Netflix

In life, there’s always going to be a Mary Fitzgerald to your Chrishell Stause and every Christine Quinn has a Davina Potratz, but which one are you?

By Kathryn Knight

Selling Sunset season 4 may be months away from returning to Netflix, but that hasn’t stopped us pondering about the glamorous lives of the real estate agents at The Oppenheim Group.

With houses of their own worth millions, wardrobes to die for, and drama always at the focal point, there’s a reason the likes of Christine Quinn and Chrishell Stause had us bingeing every series.

Selling Sunset: Who Bought The $40 Million House Sold By Jason Oppenheim?

But while we await to see the scandals 2021 has in store for the property brokers, find out which of the Selling Sunset stars you are…

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital