All The Drama In Store For The Cast Of Selling Sunset Season 4

Selling Sunset season 4 will have as much drama as series 3. Picture: Netflix

By Kathryn Knight

Selling Sunset season four is apparently months away from being released and the cast have already let slip the drama we could see.

Just when you thought Selling Sunset’s last series was one of the most dramatic seasons to land on Netflix, series four is tipped to get a whole lot more fiery – and that’s according to the show’s very own Maya Vander.

Maya, one of The Oppenheim group’s best estate agents, teased what fans can expect from Selling Sunset season four and it looks like some new faces will be introduced to join the likes of Chrishell Stause, Heather Young and Mary Fitzgerald.

When Is Season 4 Of Selling Sunset Coming Out? Release Date Updates And News So Far

Season four doesn’t yet have a release date but some of the cast members have confessed it is going ahead and will likely be released over the summer.

Maya Vander said Selling Sunset season 4 might have some new faces. Picture: Getty

Chrishell of course has a new boyfriend, Christine Quinn is newly married and Davina Potratz has left the company, but will she be in the series?

Here’s what we know about the drama of Selling Sunset season four so far…

What’s going to happen in Selling Sunset season 4?

Maya spoke to RadioTimes.com about what to expect from season four, confessing: “Someone will do something big somehow. That’s the beauty with Selling Sunset, nothing is predictable with the show.

“So, you know, between us girls, who knows? Maybe they’re going to have new cast members that they don’t tell us about, that could be it too. It would be interesting. I’m excited.”

Selling Sunset: Davina Potratz has moved to another property brokerage. Picture: Netflix

Whether Davina will be back after her shocking fallout with Chrishell at the end of season three at Christine’s wedding remains to be revealed, but Maya insisted there’s “no bad blood between anyone.”

She added that boss Jason would be “very happy” if Davina, who now works for another property brokerage, decided to reunite with her castmates.

Meanwhile, Maya has set up a real estate firm in Miami where she lives with her husband and two children when she’s not filming Selling Sunset in LA.

Mary Fitzgerald will return for Selling Sunset season 4. Picture: Netflix

Explaining her new set-up, Maya said: “My thing in Miami is completely different than LA, I’m staying with Jason in LA. Davina, she’s in a different company and she’s doing her thing, but I don’t think it’s going to be anything juicy as far as rivalry between brokerages and fight between agents.

“But you know what? I’m telling you, I don’t think so but who knows how they can edit these things at the end of the day.”

Maya also hinted we might get to see more of Chrishell’s new boyfriend, Leo Motsepe, after they met on Dancing with the Stars.

Heather is also planning her wedding to Tarek El Moussa but as he works for a different TV network, he might not be able to feature as much as fans are hoping.

