Will Brenda be in Scary Movie 6? Here's what Regina Hall's said about playing her again

Will Brenda be in Scary Movie 6? Here's what Regina Hall's said about playing her again. Picture: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images, Dimension Films

By Sam Prance

Scary Movie 6 is officially happening but will Brenda be part of it?

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Regina Hall has officially reacted to Scary Movie 6 and revealed whether or not she's interested in starring in the film.

Last month (29 Oct), Deadline confirmed that Scary Movie 6 is in the works with the three Wayans brothers reuniting to write it. In a statement, Marlon, Shawn and Keenen Wayans said: “We couldn’t be more excited to be a part of the new Scary Movie and work with each other again. This is a franchise we created more than 20 years ago."

Since then, fans have been desperate to know if any original cast members will be in the film. One star on everyone's lips is Regina Hall thanks to her iconic portrayal of Brenda Meeks in Scary Movie, Scary Movie 2, Scary Movie 3 and Scary Movie 4. Now, Regina has addressed the movie.

Read more: Melissa Barrera wants to star in Scary Movie 6 following Scream 7 firing

Will Regina Hall be in Scary Movie 6?

Regina Hall and Anna Faris in Scary Movie 4. Picture: Alamy

In a brand new interview with TV Insider, Regina was asked about acting in Scary Movie 6 and how her beloved Scary Movie co-star Anna Faris had recently said that she will only appear in the film as Cindy Campbell if Regina agrees to star in it with her.

Reacting, Regina said: "Anna is great. I’m just very excited to know that the Wayans, who actually started the project out of their idea, are back on board and at the helm again. I’m excited for them. We’ll see if Brenda is in this new world. I’m thrilled at the possibility that the band could get back together again. That would be fun."

Essentially, Regina is keen to play Brenda again alongside the original team!

Will Brenda be in Scary Movie 6? Picture: Alamy

Speaking to People in July, Anna made her conditions for returning to Scary Movie very clear. She said: “I would love to work with Regina again. I just love her so much. We would make each other giggle all day long. Regina Hall would be my answer. And money. But mostly all Regina!”

A new Scary movie with Anna and Regina? Inject it! Bookmark this page and we'll let you know as soon as any Scary Movie 6 casting announcements are made.

Read more from Capital Buzz here:

Ross Lynch and Rocky Lynch Interview Each Other | The Driver Era

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.