Scary Movie 6: Release date, cast, title, plot spoilers, trailers and news

29 October 2024, 17:47

Picture: Maximum Film / Alamy Stock Photo, Mirimax
Sam Prance

By Sam Prance

Scary Movie 6 will be the first Scary Movie helmed by the Wayans brothers since Scary Movie 2.

Cindy this is a skeleton, this is bones! Scary Movie is officially coming back with the Wayans brothers at the helm.

Ever since the first Scary Movie film came out in 2000, people have been obsessed with the slasher parody franchise. With iconic performances by the likes of Anna Faris and Regina Hill, Scary Movie is unmatched in the comedy horror genre. The last film, Scary Movie 5, came out in 2013, leading fans to wonder if Scary Movie 6 would happen.

Now, Miramax have announced that Scary Movie 6 is happening. With that in mind, here's everything we know so far about Scary Movie 6 including the release date, title, cast, trailer and more.

Will there be a Scary Movie 6?

When does Scary Movie 6 come out?

Speaking to Deadline on 29th October 2024, Miramax Boss Jonathan Glickman confirmed that Scary Movie 6 is in the works with Marlon, Shawn and Keenen Wayans on hand to screenwrite it. This will be the first time that the Wayans brothers have worked together in over 18 years.

Jonathan announced: “We are thrilled to reunite Scary Movie with the Wayans brothers, the brilliant creators behind the beloved franchise. The timing is perfect to bring back the series to the big screen and we’re lucky to have Keenen, Marlon and Shawn’s unique comedic vision bringing it to audiences around the world.”

Meanwhile, the Wayans brothers said: “We couldn’t be more excited to be a part of the new Scary Movie and work with each other again. This is a franchise we created more than 20 years ago."

Filming for Scary Movie 6 will take place in 2025 with a release date yet to be announced.

What will Scary Movie 6 be called?

As it stands, no title for Scary Movie 6 has been confirmed. Similar to 2022's Scream (which is technically Scream 5), it's possible that Miramax will opt to call the project Scary Movie.

Bookmark this page and we'll let you know as soon as we know more.

Who will be in the Scary Movie 6 cast?

For the time being, no Scary Movie 6 cast members have been announced but fans are already campaigning for Anna Faris and Regina Hall to return. It's also possible that Marlon Wayans and Shawn Wayans will star in the film as well writing it, similar to the first two movies.

Elsewhere, Scream actor Melissa Barrera, who was controversially fired from Scream 7 after she expressed support for Palestine, has said that she would love to star in a future Scary Movie film.

Speaking with Inverse, Melissa said: "I always loved those movies. When I saw it announced, I was like, ‘Oh, that would be fun. That would be so fun to do."

What will happen in Scary Movie 6?

For the time being, plot details for Scary Movie 6 are sparse but it seems likely that the film will parody recent iconic slasher films and horror films similar to the first five movies. In other words, it could reference everything from the new Scream films and Get Out to The Substance and The Conjuring.

In an Instagram post, Marlon Wayans teased: "WE’RE BACK!!! After nearly 20 years, the Wayans brothers are finally going to give the fans what they’ve been asking for… a return to the SCARY MOVIE franchise!"

He ended by writing: "We’re looking forward to having fun on the big screen again."

Is there a Scary Movie 6?

No trailers for Scary Movie 6 have been released just yet but we'll update you as soon as there are any.

