Scream 7: Release date, cast, trailers, spoilers news about the next Scream movie. Picture: United Archives GmbH / Alamy Stock Photo, TCD/Prod.DB / Alamy Stock Photo

By Sam Prance

Will there be a Scream 7? All the Scream 7 release date, cast, trailers, info and news about the movie including Melissa Barrera's controversial firing and Neve Campbell's return as Sidney Prescott.

Shortly after Scream 6 came out in 2023, The Hollywood Reporter announced that Scream 7 was officially happening. However, the film has been shrouded in controversy ever since and it's left fans wondering if it would still be made.

Following the huge critical and commercial success of Scream in 2022, Scream returned again in 2023 and Scream VI debuted to rave reviews. Not only did it further develop the characters of surviving sisters Sam (Melissa Barrera) and Tara (Jenna Ortega), but it also brought back Gale and Kirby, amped up the scares, and provided plenty of twists.

Scream 7 was initially due to continue telling the story of Sam and Tara with filming set to start in 2023. However, just weeks before production began Melissa Barrera was fired from the movie after she spoke out in support of Palestine. This sparked widespread controversy and other Scream 6 cast members, including Jenna Ortega, left the film.

It's since been announced that Scream 7 will bring back Never Campbell as Sidney Prescott. Here's everything you need to know about Scream 7 including the release date, cast, plot spoilers, trailers and news about the project.

When does Scream 7 come out?

Will there be a Scream 7?

Following Melissa Barrera's controversial firing from Scream 7, fans wondered if the film would still happen. However, it's since been announced that Neve Campbell is returning as Sidney and original Scream writer Kevin Williamson is now directing the movie.

Happy Death Day and Freaky director Christopher Landon was originally set to take over from Scream VI directors Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett. However, his role in the film fell through after Melissa was fired.

When is the Scream 7 release date?

Scream 7 was originally scheduled to come out at some point in 2024. However, due to the rewrites and production delays after Melissa's firing, it's now been set back to 2026. Announcing the release date on Instagram, Neve and Kevin posted an image with the date 27 February 2026 and the caption: "It’s gonna be a killer 2026."

As it stands, filming is still yet to begin.

Who will be in the Scream 7 cast?

As mentioned above, Scream 5 and Scream 6's core four will no longer be back in Scream 7 due to Melissa Barrera's firing. In other words, Melissa Barrera (Sam) Jenna Ortega (Tara), Mason Gooding (Chad) and Jasmin Savoy Brown (Mindy) will not be in Scream 7.

For the time being, the only confirmed returning cast member is Neve Campbell who will play Sidney Prescott again. Neve previously stepped down from Scream VI due to pay disputes but announced her Scream 7 return in March 2024.

Neve explained: "I'm so excited to announce this news!!! Sidney Prescott is coming back!!!! It's always been such a blast and an honor to get to play Sidney in the Scream movies."

Alongside Neve, Patrick Dempsey is rumoured to return as Mark Kincaid with Courteney Cox as Gale Weathers.

Will Courteney Cox be in Scream 7?

Despite reports that Courteney will star in Scream 7, she has not confirmed her return just yet. Talking to Variety in September 2024, Courteney said: "I’m not officially signed on. I’m not, but there will be a Scream 7".

However, it's still possible that she will be back. Courteney continued: “They’re rewriting all the time. It’s not like I don’t know what’s going on.”

What will happen in Scream 7?

Scream 7 was originally rumoured to take place over the Christmas holidays but, following the major rewrites, it's now no longer clear when it will take place or what will happen. That being said, Neve has confirmed that Sidney will be the main character in the film and it's also possible that we'll see Sidney married to Derek Kincaid in the film.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, Neve said: "We are going to follow Sidney. They did pitch the concept to me, and it’s the reason that I jumped on board. I love these movies, they are so much fun to be a part of, I'm so grateful for them, I could never have imagined being a part of a movie that would have lasted this many decades."

Whether the film addresses Sam and Tara's absence is currently yet to be seen.

What will Scream 7 be called?

The first four Scream films were all named with their corresponding number: Scream, Scream 2, Scream 3, Scream 4. The fifth film that officially rebooted the franchise in 2022 then changed things up by being called Scream just like the original. Meanwhile, Scream 6 has used roman numerals and is called Scream VI.

With that in mind, it's likely that Scream 7 will be called Scream 7 or Scream VII. For the time being, Neve has used the name Scream 7 on social media.

Is there a Scream 7 trailer?

No. We doubt there'll be a Scream 7 trailer for quite some time but we'll keep you posted with any updates.

