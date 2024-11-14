Will Matthew Lillard be in Scream 7? Here's what we know about Stu Macher's return

Will Matthew Lillard be in Scream 7? Here's what we know about Stu Macher's return. Picture: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images, Dimension Films

By Sam Prance

"My character Stu is definitely alive."

Matthew Lillard has opened up about the possibility of appearing in Scream 7 and it's good news for Stu Macher fans.

As soon as Scream debuted in cinemas in 1996, there were theories that Matthew Lillard's character Stu Macher had somehow managed to survive. At the end of the film, Sidney Prescott (Neve Campbell) drops a TV on Stu's head in self-defence seemingly electrocuting Stu to death. However, it's never been officially confirmed that Stu died.

As a result, some fans have been hoping for Stu to make a surprise return to the Scream franchise for years. Now, Matthew Lillard has teased that he could reprise the role of Stu as Ghostface in the upcoming film Scream 7.

Will Stu be in Scream 7?

Matthew Lillard would love to star in Scream 7

Appearing on The Drew Barrymore Show, Matthew was asked if he'd ever consider playing Stu again and he said that he "would love" to appear in Scream 7. Matthew replied: "Stu is definitely alive, right? My character Stu is definitely alive. I would love it. If it made sense for the franchise. If Kevin [Williamson] liked it. Then sure. Obviously.”

Full casting details for Scream 7 are yet to be announced but it's been confirmed that Neve Campbell will return as Sidney Prescott. The news came shortley after Melissa Barrera was controversially fired from the movie after speaking out in support of Palestine on social media. Jenna Ortega also left the project.

Meanwhile Courteney Cox and Patrick Dempsey are also in talks to return as Gale Weathers and Mark Kincaid.

If Stu returns as Ghostface, it's likely it will be kept as a surprise for fans to discover in the cinema.

Will Stu be in Screamy 7? Picture: Alamy

Matthew previously revealed that Stu was originally due to appear in Scream 3. Speaking to Vulture in 2022, he said: "I’m the grandfather of Stu truthers. I was supposed do Scream 3. I got paid for 3. Not really well, but I ended up getting paid for something I didn’t do because the idea was that I’d be running high-school killers from jail."

On the Bob Benedick podcast, Matthew also said: "From jail, I was kind of masterminding this attack against Sidney and so three weeks before we were supposed to start shooting, Columbine High School broke out. They changed everything. They took the script and threw it to the side."

What do you think? Would you like to see Stu back in Scream 7?

