1 November 2024, 16:28

Melissa Barrera wants to star in Scary Movie 6 following Scream 7 firing. Picture: Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for IMDb, Dimension Films / TCD/Prod.DB / Alamy Stock Photo
Sam Prance

By Sam Prance

Will Melissa Barrera be in Scary Movie 6? Here's what she's said about acting in the movie.

Surprise, Cindy! Scary Movie 6 is officially happening and fans are now desperate for Melissa Barrera to be cast in it.

Earlier this week (29th Oct), Deadline confirmed that Scary Movie 6 is in the works with the Wayan brothers reuniting to write the script. In a statement, the Wayans brothers said: "We couldn’t be more excited to be a part of the new Scary Movie and work with each other again." Filming will begin in 2025 but no one has been cast as of yet.

Nevertheless, that hasn't stopped the internet from suggesting names of their own. Of course, original stars Regina Hall and Anna Feris are top picks. However, people also want Melissa Barrera to appear in the film after she was controversially fired from Scream 7. On top of that, Melissa has revealed that she would love to star in it.

Last November, Spyglass fired Melissa Barrera from Scream 7 after she shared posts in support of Palestine on social media. Specifically, Melissa shared an article accusing the Israeli government of "genocide" on Instagram. Spyglass then told Variety that they have a "zero tolerance" policy for "antisemitism".

The firing led to widespread backlash on social media and many of Melissa's castmates, including Jenna Ortega, left the film shortly afterwards. Now, the film has been rewritten with Neve Campbell returning to star as Sidney instead.

As soon as Scary Movie 6 was announced, multiple tweets went viral suggesting that Melissa Barrera should act in the film given that the original Scary Movie heavily parodied Scream. One person tweeted: "Melissa Barrera and Jenna Ortega have the chance to do the funniest thing ever."

The tweet has since been liked over 120,000 with many agreeing that Melissa and Jenna should appear in the film.

And it turns out that Melissa has already put her name forward to star in Scary Movie 6. Speaking to Inverse back in April, Melissa was asked if she would ever act in a future Scary Movie film. Melissa replied: "I always loved those movies. When I saw it announced, I was like, ‘Oh, that would be fun. That would be so fun to do."

Marlon Wayans follows Melissa on Instagram so it's possible that conversations are already being had.

