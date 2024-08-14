Neve Campbell Confirms Scream 7 Will Focus On Sidney Prescott

Neve Campbell Confirms Scream 7 Will Focus On Sidney Prescott. Picture: Kevin Mazur/2020 MTV Movie & TV Awards/Getty Images, Dimensions Films / Alamy Stock Photo

By Sam Prance

"They did pitch the concept to me, and it’s the reason that I jumped on board."

Neve Campbell has opened up about what fans can expect from Scream 7 and revealed that it's all about Sidney Prescott.

Last year, Scream 7 became mired in controversy after Variety confirmed that Melissa Barrera had been fired from the movie. The news came after Melissa shared an article accusing the Israeli government of "genocide"on Instagram. Spyglass stated that they have a "zero tolerance" policy for "antisemitism" and accused Melissa of making "false references to genocide".

The decision was met with huge backlash online with many people rushing to Melissa's defence. Melissa's close friend and co-star Jenna Ortega also announced that she would no longer be starring in the movie and the future of Scream 7 was left uncertain. However, since then it's been announced that a new script has been written with Neve Campbell returning.

Now, Neve has explained why she decided to return to the slasher franchise after skipping Scream VI over a pay dispute.

Scream 6 cast take on The Ultimate Ghostface Trivia Quiz

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, Neve said: "We are going to follow Sidney. They did pitch the concept to me, and it’s the reason that I jumped on board. I love these movies, they are so much fun to be a part of, I'm so grateful for them, I could never have imagined being a part of a movie that would have lasted this many decades."

Neve said that she hadn't received a final script just yet but that she was hoping to receive one imminently. Praising the hit franchise, Neve added: "The fandom is nuts, they are incredible and very passionate about these films. I'm excited to give them a new one!"

Alongside Neve, Courteney Cox will be returning as Gale Weathers and Patrick Dempsey will be back as Mark Kincaid. Scream 7 will mark Mark's first appearance in the franchise since Scream 3.

Based on Scream 5 teasing that Sidney's husband is called Mark, fans think Mark Kincaid is now Sidney's husband.

Melissa Barrera, Neve Campbell and Courteney Cox in Scream 5. Picture: Alamy

Neve was originally due to star in Scream VI but ultimately decided not to act in the movie over her salary. Talking to People at the time, Neve said: "I felt the offer that was presented to me did not equate to the value I have brought to the franchise. It’s been a very difficult decision to move on."

Scream 7 was completely rewritten after Melissa was fired from the film and Jenna decided to leave the franchise. Christopher Landon also stepped down as director.

The film will now be directed by Scream writer Kevin Williamson. A release date is yet to be announced.

