Neve Campbell Confirms Scream 7 Will Focus On Sidney Prescott

14 August 2024, 17:37

Neve Campbell Confirms Scream 7 Will Focus On Sidney Prescott
Neve Campbell Confirms Scream 7 Will Focus On Sidney Prescott. Picture: Kevin Mazur/2020 MTV Movie & TV Awards/Getty Images, Dimensions Films / Alamy Stock Photo
Sam Prance

By Sam Prance

"They did pitch the concept to me, and it’s the reason that I jumped on board."

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Neve Campbell has opened up about what fans can expect from Scream 7 and revealed that it's all about Sidney Prescott.

Last year, Scream 7 became mired in controversy after Variety confirmed that Melissa Barrera had been fired from the movie. The news came after Melissa shared an article accusing the Israeli government of "genocide"on Instagram. Spyglass stated that they have a "zero tolerance" policy for "antisemitism" and accused Melissa of making "false references to genocide".

The decision was met with huge backlash online with many people rushing to Melissa's defence. Melissa's close friend and co-star Jenna Ortega also announced that she would no longer be starring in the movie and the future of Scream 7 was left uncertain. However, since then it's been announced that a new script has been written with Neve Campbell returning.

Now, Neve has explained why she decided to return to the slasher franchise after skipping Scream VI over a pay dispute.

Scream 6 cast take on The Ultimate Ghostface Trivia Quiz

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, Neve said: "We are going to follow Sidney. They did pitch the concept to me, and it’s the reason that I jumped on board. I love these movies, they are so much fun to be a part of, I'm so grateful for them, I could never have imagined being a part of a movie that would have lasted this many decades."

Neve said that she hadn't received a final script just yet but that she was hoping to receive one imminently. Praising the hit franchise, Neve added: "The fandom is nuts, they are incredible and very passionate about these films. I'm excited to give them a new one!"

Alongside Neve, Courteney Cox will be returning as Gale Weathers and Patrick Dempsey will be back as Mark Kincaid. Scream 7 will mark Mark's first appearance in the franchise since Scream 3.

Based on Scream 5 teasing that Sidney's husband is called Mark, fans think Mark Kincaid is now Sidney's husband.

Melissa Barrera, Neve Campbell and Courteney Cox in Scream 5
Melissa Barrera, Neve Campbell and Courteney Cox in Scream 5. Picture: Alamy

Neve was originally due to star in Scream VI but ultimately decided not to act in the movie over her salary. Talking to People at the time, Neve said: "I felt the offer that was presented to me did not equate to the value I have brought to the franchise. It’s been a very difficult decision to move on."

Scream 7 was completely rewritten after Melissa was fired from the film and Jenna decided to leave the franchise. Christopher Landon also stepped down as director.

The film will now be directed by Scream writer Kevin Williamson. A release date is yet to be announced.

Read more from Capital Buzz here:

WATCH: Twisters' Glen Powell, Daisy Edgar-Jones and Anthony Ramos Take On A Chaotic Mystery Interview

Glen Powell, Daisy Edgar-Jones & Anthony Ramos Take On A Chaotic Mystery Interview | Twisters

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Shop our merch

Latest TV & Film News

The Emily in Paris season 4 cast

Meet The Emily In Paris Season 4 Cast Plus The New Love Interest

Emily In Paris season 4 release time: When does it come out on Netflix?

Emily In Paris Season 4 Release Time: Here's When Part 1 Comes Out On Netflix

Molly-Mae Hague became a household name after appearing on Love Island

Molly-Mae Hague Net Worth: Inside The Love Island Star's Huge Net Worth

Love Island

Why have Molly-Mae and Tommy called it quits?

Why Did Molly-Mae Hague And Tommy Fury Break Up?

Mamma Mia 3 could be on the way, says co-creator Judy Craymer

Mamma Mia 3 Is In The Works With Meryl Streep Set To Return

Grace has revealed how she was found to be on the same season of Love Island as Joey Essex

How Love Island's Grace Was Scouted For The Same Season As Ex Joey Essex

Love Island

Love is Blind UK will have 12 episodes

How Many Episodes Are In Love Is Blind UK? Your Complete Guide

Selling Sunset cast in cream dresses alongside a picture of them ringing the house sale bell

Selling Sunset Season 8: Release Date, News And Cast

Umbrella Academy viewers spot filming error in season 4 scene

Umbrella Academy Viewers Spot Filming Mistake In Season 4 Scene

Benaiah from Love is Blind UK has been a focus point of the series

5 Facts On Benaiah From Love Is Blind UK Including His Instagram, Job And Name Meaning

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life

Billie Eilish’s Dating History, Her Ex-Boyfriends From Brandon ‘Q’ Adams To Jesse Rutherford
Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star

Dua Lipa

TV & Films

After

Married At First Sight UK

Love Island

Only Murders in the Building

The Kardashians

Big Brother 2023

Bridgerton

Selling Sunset

Featured Artists

See more Featured Artists

Ed Sheeran

Ariana Grande

Harry Styles

Rihanna

Justin Bieber

Taylor Swift

Stormzy

Billie Eilish

Lewis Capaldi

Aitch

Featured Podcasts

Making The Album

My Therapist Ghosted Me

Reel Talk with Honey & Jonathan Ross

Closet Confessions

The Osbournes Podcast

Pop Culture with Chanté Joseph

Featured Playlists

Hottest Hits

Acoustic Hits

K-Pop

Fresh Music Friday

Throwback Hits