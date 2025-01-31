Matthew Lillard 'confirms' return as Stu Macher in Scream 7

Matthew Lillard is returning as Stu in Scream 7. Picture: MICHAEL TRAN/AFP via Getty Images, Dimension Films

By Katie Louise Smith

Original Ghostface Stu Macher died in Scream but Matthew Lillard has long supported the theory that he's still alive.

He'll be right back – literally! Matthew Lillard is set to return as the legendary Stu Macher in Scream 7.

After several setbacks following the controversial firing of lead Melissa Barrera (and the departure of Jenna Ortega), Scream 7 is now in production with Neve Campbell back in action as Sidney Prescott.

The likes of Courteney Cox, Mason Gooding and Jasmin Savoy-Brown will also reprise their roles with several new faces joining the franchise, including Joel McHale, McKenna Grace, Anna Camp, Isabel May and Mark Consuelos.

Deadline reported the news, with Matthew also appearing to post a teaser on his Instagram featuring one of Stu's most iconic quotes: "My mom and dad are gonna be so mad at me!!"

Matthew Lillard confirms return as Stu Macher in Scream 7

Matthew's reported return comes after years of speculation about the status of Stu Macher. Despite appearing to have died after being crushed by the TV in the first Scream movie, Matthew has previously shared that he thinks Stu actually survived, and that he was also originally meant to be the killer in Scream 3.

No details about Scream 7's plot have been revealed just yet so we don't know how Stu will play into the storyline.

That hasn't stopped fans from speculating, though. Given that Scream 5 and Scream 6 have focused on the Ghostface legacy and the morbid obsession with the infamous masked killer, it's possible that Stu might appear as a ghostly figure.

In 5 and 6, Melissa Barrera's Sam was frequently visited by the ghost of her dead father Billy Loomis, played by Skeet Ulrich who returned to play the role.

Matthew Lillard will return as Stu Macher in Scream 7. Picture: Alamy

Interestingly enough, Scott Foley has also now reportedly joined the cast. He previously played Roman Bridger, Scream 3's Ghostface and Sidney's half-brother who was shot and killed by Dewey.

Theories are now going into overdrive of how Scream 7 will involve both of those characters but we'll have to wait and see what they've got up their sleeve.

Scream 7 is set to be released in February 2026.

