Patrick Dempsey confirms he's in talks with Scream 7 to return as Mark Kincaid

Patrick Dempsey confirms he's in talks to return in Scream 7 as Mark Kincaid. Picture: James Gourley/Getty Images, Dimension Films

By Sam Prance

Will Patrick Dempsey be in Scream 7? Here's what he's said about starring in the new Scream movie.

Patrick Dempsey has confirmed that he is now in official talks to star in Scream 7 and reprise the role of Mark Kincaid.

Ever since it was revealed that Sidney Prescott is now married to someone named Mark in Scream 5, fans have taken it as canon that Sidney ended up with Patrick Dempsey's Scream 3 character Detective Mark Kincaid. Neither Mark nor Sidney show up in Scream VI but fans have speculated that Patrick might join Neve Campbell in Scream 7.

Now, Patrick has responded to the rumours and revealed where he's at in terms of signing on to appear in the movie.

Appearing on the Today show, Patrick was asked if he's going to return in Scream 7 and he let slip that there are talks. Patrick explained: "I’m waiting on the script. There has been a conversation about it. I haven’t seen anything yet, so we’ll see what happens." Confirming that he's open to it, Patrick said: "Yeah. It's always good to have a job."

As it stands, Neve is the only confirmed Scream 7 cast member. Talking to Variety in September, Courteney said: "I’m not officially signed on. I’m not, but there will be a Scream 7. They’re rewriting all the time. It’s not like I don’t know what’s going on.” It looks like she is also waiting to see the script before confirming her return.

Will Patrick Dempsey be in Scream 7? Here's what he's said about Mark Kincaid's return. Picture: Dimension Films

Scream 7 was initially meant to continue telling the story of sisters Sam (Melissa Barrera) and Tara Carpenter (Jenna Ortega) with filming set to start in 2023. However, just weeks before production was due to commence Melissa Barrera was fired from the movie after she spoke out in support of Palestine.

This sparked widespread controversy and other Scream 6 cast members, including Jenna Ortega, left the film.

Scream 7 will now come out on 27 February 2026 with filming due to start in 2025.

