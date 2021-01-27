WATCH: Lili Reinhart Posts Unseen Footage From The 'Riverdale' Pilot

By Capital FM

Lili Reinhart has wished 'Riverdale' a happy four years, posting incredible behind the scenes footage from its pilot episode all the way back in 2016.

Lili Reinhart AKA Betty Cooper paid the ultimate tribute to Riverdale as the Netflix show turns four, posting photos from the pilot episode shot all the way back in 2016 and everyone looks so young.

The never-seen-before footage shows the cast becoming mates as they embarked on the very first series, filming it in 2016 when they were all so baby faced!

Is Season 5 The Last Series Of Riverdale?

Unseen footage of the 'Riverdale' cast from their very first episode. Picture: Instagram @lilireinhart

Obviously Betty and Archie had many scenes together, so Lili has endless snaps of her and KJ fooling around together during the very long hours they have to spend on set.

There are also plenty of snaps of the crew in the diner, including a series of clips of the cast filming until the early hours of the morning and slowly losing their minds collectively.

No wonder they all became such good mates, they clearly have spent countless days and nights together!

Lili Reinhart and KJ Apa have been close since the first series of 'Riverdale'. Picture: Instagram @lilireinhart

There's even snaps of them getting their hair dyed their trademark colours- especially KJ who has to be turned Archie orange before filming each series!

Lili uploaded a series of snaps to Instagram with a heartfelt caption that reads:

"Riverdale premiered 4 years ago. And what a wild ride it has been since then."

"In honor of that— here are some pics from 5 years ago, when we were just little babies who had no idea that we were about to become family."

Lili Reinhart and KJ Apa get their hair died for 'Riverdale' roles. Picture: Instagram @lilireinhart

Many of the cast were in their very early 20s or even still their teens when they started shooting for the show, fast forward to 2021 and they're in their mid 20s.

This is definitely a contributing factor to series 5 seeing a significant time jump into the future, skipping out their college years, to try and keep the age of the cast believable.

Came Mendes and Cole Sprouse looking tired on set in 2016. Picture: Instagram @lilireinhart

We're so glad Lili has gifted these behind-the-scenes snaps of them all with the world, especially this yawning shot of Cole, which is absolutely golden.

Also it does bring us peace knowing Lili and Cole seem to be on such friendly terms since they decided to end their three year relationship back in early 2020- he features in plenty of this throwback footage!

After what feels like a lifetime, 'Riverdale' is finally back on our screens with an episode of series 5 dropping every week.

The cast are becoming adults and it's undoubtedly the start of a new chapter for the show, which is another reason why these snaps are making us so emotional!

> Download Our App For All The Latest Celebrity & TV News