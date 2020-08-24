Riverdale Series 5: Lili Reinhart Reveals Major Seven Year Time Jump To Older Cast

24 August 2020, 12:34

Lili Reinhart AKA Betty Cooper has confirmed series 5 of 'Riverdale' will see the cast jump seven years into the future to help the cast look like their true age.

Riverdale star Lili Reinhart has confirmed the Netflix show will include a major seven year time jump to adulthood when it returns for series 5, whilst appearing on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon.

Lili Reinhart Slams Interview 'Misquoting' Her About Cole Sprouse Split

Lili Reinhart confirms major time jump in 'Riverdale' and cast to play adults
Lili Reinhart confirms major time jump in 'Riverdale' and cast to play adults. Picture: The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon/ The CW Riverdale

Lili, 23, told Jimmy explained the cast would be jumping from high school teenagers to adults, admitting she's looking forward to being an adult on the show.

She said: "I think it'll be nice to play an adult."

"But I also really appreciate that Roberto (Aguirre-Sacasa) our showrunner was like, 'Yeah, let's revamp.' We're not just stuck in high school for seven seasons."

"I have no idea what to expect in this COVID world when it comes to shooting," she said.

"I hope it doesn't take the fun away from a day on set."

We already knew there would be a significant time jump 'over college years', as confirmed by Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa, but it was thought it would be a five year jump.

The timeframe of it all got a little skewed by having to halt production during the pandemic, so it won't occur at the beginning at the series, but after a few episodes they'll air after being forced to cut series 4 short.

He told TV line: "What we’re doing is picking up right where we left off for the first three episodes, and then doing a time jump… after those three episodes."

We can't wait to have the show back on our screen after such a long time- and Lili has confirmed it will be pretty obvious which scenes were filmed before and after the pandemic.

She said: "It'll be very easy to tell when was in March and when we filmed in September."

