Lili Reinhart Slams Interview 'Misquoting' Her About Cole Sprouse Split

19 August 2020, 09:47

Lili Reinhart denies discussing Cole Sprouse split in interview
Lili Reinhart denies discussing Cole Sprouse split in interview. Picture: Instagram @lilireinhart

'Riverdale's' Lili Reinhart has hit back at claims she spoke about her split from Cole Sprouse in an interview, saying she's 'tired' of being misquoted so often.

Lili Reinhart has hit back at an interview claiming she spoke about depression following her split from Riverdale co-star, Cole Sprouse, saying she's 'tired of people taking her words out of context', but nonetheless confirming the 'Bughead' duo are officially over.

Riverdale’s Vanessa Morgan’s Husband Files For Divorce From Star Who Is Pregnant

The 23-year-old took to Twitter to clear up her words she says were taken out of context, writing:

"Quotes taken from my most recent interview are not about a 'breakup.'"

"They are about the depression I’ve felt over these last few months. Tired of people taking my words out of context and piecing together their own story for clickbait."

She continued to address the split in a following tweet, saying: "I would never speak so candidly about something as personal as a breakup. That’s incredibly private. I was addressing my depression."

The actress has been vocal about keeping her private life separate from her job in the public eye, something she's obviously struggled to do having been in a two year relationship with the very high profile, Cole.

The interview in question was with Refinery29 where she touched on both heartbreak and her ongoing battle with depression, saying:

"It was f*cking rough, and there's no other way through it than just through it."

"I've seen a lot of people when it comes to heartache and grief and breakups, and they try to get that void filled with s*x, with c*ke, with food, with drinking, [but] the void is still there."

"I took the road less traveled and just dealt with my sh*t. I had to face my own pain head-on."

Premiere Of Lionsgate&squot;s "Five Feet Apart" - Arrivals
Premiere Of Lionsgate's "Five Feet Apart" - Arrivals. Picture: Getty

Lili touched on the split further in the interview, telling Refinery29: "The last couple of months have probably [been] the most emotional few months of my entire life and my therapist [told] me, 'Your body's going through withdrawal from love.'"

Although neither have directly addressed their break-up, it's been widely reported the pair broke it off at the beginning of the pandemic in early 2020.

> Download Our App For All The Latest Riverdale News

More News

See more More News

Louis Tomlinson's fans were sent into meltdown over the snap

Louis Tomlinson’s Girlfriend Eleanor Calder Shares Rare Photo Of One Direction Star On Instagram
Harry Styles has starred in a number of TV roles

Harry Styles Movies: All The Films, TV Shows & Documentaries He’s Starred In

Liam Payne's fans reacted to him singing Zayn Malik's part in 'You & I'

Liam Payne Reenacts Singing Zayn Malik’s Famous High Note In ‘You & I’ After He Left One Direction
The exotic cat zoo from Tiger King has officially closed its doors to the public

Tiger King Zoo Closes Permanently, Owner Jeff Lowe Confirms

Harry Styles is set to star in futuristic drama with Brad Pitt

Harry Styles Reportedly Set To Star In A Movie Alongside Brad Pitt

Harry Styles

Nicki Minaj pregnant with first child with husband Kenneth Petty

Nicki Minaj Pregnant: Rapper Reveals Surprise Pregnancy With Iconic Baby Bump Picture

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Tom Holland turned down the role of Tangled's Flynn Rider

WATCH: Tom Holland Turns Down Role In Live-Action Tangled Movie

TV & Film

Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp remembered our friend, Producer Joe

Roman Kemp Pays Tribute To Capital Producer And Close Friend, Joe Lyons

Shows & Presenters

Exclusive
Shaggy's daughter looked unimpressed to meet Prince Harry

WATCH: Shaggy Recalls His Daughter Snubbing Prince Harry

Shows & Presenters

Exclusive
Liam Payne shared the moment he was put into One Direction

Liam Payne Shares The Very Moment He Was Selected For One Direction On The X Factor

Exclusive
Liam Payne said Cheryl didn't stand when the crowd gave him a standing ovation on The X Factor

Liam Payne Recalls Cheryl’s Standing Ovation Snub When He Auditioned For The X Factor

Exclusive
Anne-Marie offered advice to her younger self

WATCH: Anne-Marie Advises Her Younger Self To "Worry Less" About Other People's Thoughts

Shows & Presenters