Lili Reinhart Slams Interview 'Misquoting' Her About Cole Sprouse Split

Lili Reinhart denies discussing Cole Sprouse split in interview. Picture: Instagram @lilireinhart

'Riverdale's' Lili Reinhart has hit back at claims she spoke about her split from Cole Sprouse in an interview, saying she's 'tired' of being misquoted so often.

Lili Reinhart has hit back at an interview claiming she spoke about depression following her split from Riverdale co-star, Cole Sprouse, saying she's 'tired of people taking her words out of context', but nonetheless confirming the 'Bughead' duo are officially over.

Riverdale’s Vanessa Morgan’s Husband Files For Divorce From Star Who Is Pregnant

The 23-year-old took to Twitter to clear up her words she says were taken out of context, writing:

"Quotes taken from my most recent interview are not about a 'breakup.'"

"They are about the depression I’ve felt over these last few months. Tired of people taking my words out of context and piecing together their own story for clickbait."

Quotes taken from my most recent interview are not about a “breakup.” They are about the depression I’ve felt over these last few months. Tired of people taking my words out of context and piecing together their own story for clickbait. — Lili Reinhart (@lilireinhart) August 18, 2020

She continued to address the split in a following tweet, saying: "I would never speak so candidly about something as personal as a breakup. That’s incredibly private. I was addressing my depression."

The actress has been vocal about keeping her private life separate from her job in the public eye, something she's obviously struggled to do having been in a two year relationship with the very high profile, Cole.

I would never speak so candidly about something as personal as a breakup. That’s incredibly private. I was addressing my depression. — Lili Reinhart (@lilireinhart) August 18, 2020

The interview in question was with Refinery29 where she touched on both heartbreak and her ongoing battle with depression, saying:

"It was f*cking rough, and there's no other way through it than just through it."

"I've seen a lot of people when it comes to heartache and grief and breakups, and they try to get that void filled with s*x, with c*ke, with food, with drinking, [but] the void is still there."

"I took the road less traveled and just dealt with my sh*t. I had to face my own pain head-on."

Premiere Of Lionsgate's "Five Feet Apart" - Arrivals. Picture: Getty

Lili touched on the split further in the interview, telling Refinery29: "The last couple of months have probably [been] the most emotional few months of my entire life and my therapist [told] me, 'Your body's going through withdrawal from love.'"

Although neither have directly addressed their break-up, it's been widely reported the pair broke it off at the beginning of the pandemic in early 2020.

> Download Our App For All The Latest Riverdale News