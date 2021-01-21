Is Season 5 The Last Series Of Riverdale?

Riverdale series 5: Will it be the last? Picture: The CW

Riverdale season 5 is back with a seven-year time jump, but does this mean this series will be the final?

Riverdale season five is catapulting the likes of Jughead, Betty, Archie and Veronica into adulthood, seven years on from their High School days and still as much drama as ever.

Each of the series’ stars have launched into the limelight thanks to the help of Riverdale, which has fans wondering whether series five will be its last season.

How Many Episodes Are In Riverdale Series 5?

Riverdale began in January 2017. Picture: Netflix

The first series of Riverdale began in January 2017 on The CW and it’s now amassed a worldwide audience, dropping on Netflix in the UK and the rest of Europe hours after airing in North America.

Four years on and the show is as big as it’s always been, but will season 5 be Riverdale’s last series? Here’s what we know…

Is season 5 the last series of Riverdale?

The short answer is; no one knows. However, in an interview with the LA Times in March 2020 Archie actor KJ Apa said he’ll be on Riverdale “for the next three years.”

That might just give fans some hope Riverdale has a few more series to come after season five.

KJ Apa revealed in 2020 he was signed to Riverdale for three more years. Picture: Getty

“Though he wouldn’t get into the specifics of his contract — which he said is the same for all of the show’s leads — Apa said he’ll be on Riverdale for the next three years,” the quote reads.

Given that each series of Riverdale tends to be quite lengthy, it could be that there are just one or two seasons in the works.

The coronavirus pandemic truly messed up the production company’s filming schedule too, with three episodes meant for the end of series four moved to the start of series 5.

We’ll keep this page updated with any more news on future series of Riverdale!

