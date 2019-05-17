Riverdale Fans Are Concerned Jughead Is Dead After Season 3 Finale

Riverdale fans are concerned Jughead is dead after the season 3 finale. Picture: Netflix / Riverdale

At the end of the Riverdale season 3 finale, there was a worrying flash-forward to season 4 that left fans concerned about Jughead's wellbeing.

Riverdale season 3 concluded this week - as fans of the Netflix show finally learnt the Gargoyle King's true identity and saw Betty's dad, aka The Black Hood, sorted out once and for all.

But there was one part of the final episode that had fans shook...

As Betty (Lili Reinhart), Veronica (Camila Mendes), Archie (KJ Apa) and Jughead (Cole Sprouse) sipped on their milkshakes at Pop's Diner, they spoke about having a calm senior year, and how they wanted to avoid the sort of drama they'd faced in recent years (fat chance!).

The scene came after the core four defeated the Gargoyle King and The Black Hood. Picture: Netflix / Riverdale

Like clockwork, we then cut to a scene from season 4, where Betty, Veronica and Archie are stood around a fire in their underwear, covered in blood, holding Jughead's beloved beanie.

Archie then goes on to toss the beanie hat into the flames, as Betty tells them: "We have to burn all our clothes, including Jughead's beanie. We'll wash off the blood in the swimming hole. After tonight, we never speak of this. Ever. Not to each other, not to our parents. No one. We finish our senior year, we graduate, and we go our separate ways. That is the only way that we won't get caught."

The line, which is similar to the pact made by the Midnight Club after Principal Featherhead's death.

Betty, Archie and Veronica stood around a fire in their underwear, covered in blood, before they burnt Jughead's beanie. Picture: Netflix / Riverdale

Naturally, Riverdale fans were worried as Jug is nowhere to be seen in the short clip. While we can't say definitively whether Jughead is dead or not in season 4, it does seem unlikely the show will kill off one of the core four.

What's more, season 1 ended with Archie jumping in front of his dad (played by the late Luke Perry) to shield him from The Black Hood's bullet, and Jughead was presumed dead after he was beaten to a pulp in season 2.

