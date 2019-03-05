Riverdale’s Camila Mendes Calls Herself A “Fertile Renaissance Goddess” After Overcoming Eating Disorder

Camila Mendes reveals how much happier she is now she's stopped dieting. Picture: Instagram

The actress, who plays Veronica Lodge in the hit Netflix series Riverdale, has opened up about how much better she feels and looks since vowing to stop dieting year ago.

Riverdale’s Camila Mendes has opened up about how much her life and happiness has improved since she gave up dieting a year ago, describing herself as a “fertile renaissance goddess”.

The star, who plays Veronica Lodge, has always been open about her struggles with eating disorders, but revealed she is embracing her shape as it’s meant to be rather than trying to mould herself into someone else’s body shape.

She posted, “About a year ago, i decided to stop dieting and chasing this idea of a body that I was conditioned to believe is the only acceptable shape. I was never concerned with weight and numbers, but I cared a lot about having a flat tummy, no cellulite, and those ‘give that girl a sandwich’ arms that make you look slender from every angle.

“When i stopped obsessing over the details of my everyday dietary choices, I started thinking more generally: am I drinking enough water? getting enough sleep? eating enough veggies?

“I started trusting myself, and trusting that i care enough about my well-being to make healthy choices more often than not. but ALSO i started allowing myself to make ‘bad’ choices. because those made me feel free, and like i wasn’t trapped in an unhappy lifestyle.”

She explained that it was important to have days where you eat whatever you crave, explaining, “Give yourself the freedom to make 'bad' choices. they do not make or break you. they do not define you. i was terrified of giving myself the freedom, of all the weight i could potentially gain. and to be honest, after one year of not dieting, i pretty much look the same.

“Been training more so maybe a little stronger, but mostly i’m just healthier and happier. i’ve finally accepted that this shape is the shape my body wants to live in. you will never win the war against your genetic makeup!

“Anyway i’m not here to tell you how to live your life. i’m just here to remind you that your healthy body deserves love. there is a life for you in which you can be healthy in both mind and body.

“It’s not always rainbows and butterflies, but whenever i struggle, i always come back to this: why should i care to look like a runway model when my curves got me lookin’ like a damn fertile, renaissance goddess. Find the beauty in your body. i promise you it’s there.”

That’s life advice we can all get on board with, Camila!

