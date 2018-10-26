Chilling Adventures Of Sabrina & Riverdale Crossover More Than You Think

Netflix's new spooky reboot Chilling Adventures Of Sabrina probably has you thinking it has a lot of similarities to Riverdale, and you woulnd't be wrong, as they're actually incredibly connected in more ways than you think, with references of each other in the show!

Netflix's latest horror series Chilling Adventures Of Sabrina has been released just in time for Halloween and promises to be a total spook-fest and a much darker show than the Sabrina The Teenage Witch we all know from back in the day.

If you've seen any of the hype, or even the show itself, which has it's entire first season out now, you may have noticed it's incredible similarity to Riverdale, or even spotted the cross-over reference!

Why Doesn't Salem Speak In Netflix's 'Chilling Adventures Of Sabrina'?

Happy to be at home, watching all the beautiful work that Team Sabrina has been doing these last few months... Thank you to the cast, crew, writers, and editors! Witches and Mortals alike!! #CAOS #Netflix #BaxterHighRules!!! 🔮🔥🖤☠️🗝🌹👩‍👩‍👧 pic.twitter.com/uumvsqwooS — RobertoAguirreSacasa (@WriterRAS) October 26, 2018

Your observations would be correct, as not only does Sabrina originate from the same Archie comics franchise that birthed Archie Andrews and his whole Riverdale crew, but the two shows even share the same creator, Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa, who promises that although, surprisingly Sabrina is a little more 'wholesome' than their predecessor:

"There's definitely a lot of people dying; there's a lot of monsters; there's a lot of devils and demons; a lot of scary dream sequences. It's pretty scary."

It’s almost time to assume your power, #CAOS streams at the witching hour. pic.twitter.com/uE6iwhtFRE — Chilling Adventures of Sabrina (@sabrinanetflix) October 26, 2018

Some eagle-eyed fans have even noticed there's a mentions of 'Riverdale' in Sabrina, and there's already hopes of a full blown cross-over between the two shows, which we would absolutely live for.

Fans are already freaking out at mentions of Riverdale in Sabrina. Picture: Twitter

“you guys go to greendale?”

“i do but my gal pals don’t”

“where do they go, riverdale”



if they do a crossover I’m jumping — paige 🦇🕸👻⚰️ (@crytsalsreeds) October 26, 2018

Okay so Sabrina and riverdale are in the same universe so the satanic bs going on in riverdale atm is just asking for a Sabrina crossover. BOOM. — Loren🐳 (@fueledbyloren) October 26, 2018

Aside from sharing their Archie Comic roots, the whole show just has that moody, melodramatic feel that Riverdale is so famed for, oh, and some seriously iconic styling choices, think of all those textured collars we know so well from the likes of Betty Cooper and Cherry Blossom.

she has arrived — Chilling Adventures of Sabrina (@sabrinanetflix) October 26, 2018

Want Tickets To Capital’s Jingle Bell Ball Before Anyone Else? Download Our App Now To Access Pre-Sale!