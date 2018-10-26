Chilling Adventures Of Sabrina & Riverdale Crossover More Than You Think

26 October 2018, 16:06 | Updated: 26 October 2018, 16:12

Netflix's new spooky reboot Chilling Adventures Of Sabrina probably has you thinking it has a lot of similarities to Riverdale, and you woulnd't be wrong, as they're actually incredibly connected in more ways than you think, with references of each other in the show!

Netflix's latest horror series Chilling Adventures Of Sabrina has been released just in time for Halloween and promises to be a total spook-fest and a much darker show than the Sabrina The Teenage Witch we all know from back in the day.

If you've seen any of the hype, or even the show itself, which has it's entire first season out now, you may have noticed it's incredible similarity to Riverdale, or even spotted the cross-over reference!

Why Doesn't Salem Speak In Netflix's 'Chilling Adventures Of Sabrina'?

Your observations would be correct, as not only does Sabrina originate from the same Archie comics franchise that birthed Archie Andrews and his whole Riverdale crew, but the two shows even share the same creator, Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa, who promises that although, surprisingly Sabrina is a little more 'wholesome' than their predecessor:

"There's definitely a lot of people dying; there's a lot of monsters; there's a lot of devils and demons; a lot of scary dream sequences. It's pretty scary."

Some eagle-eyed fans have even noticed there's a mentions of 'Riverdale' in Sabrina, and there's already hopes of a full blown cross-over between the two shows, which we would absolutely live for.

Fans are already freaking out at mentions of Riverdale in Sabrina
Fans are already freaking out at mentions of Riverdale in Sabrina. Picture: Twitter

Aside from sharing their Archie Comic roots, the whole show just has that moody, melodramatic feel that Riverdale is so famed for, oh, and some seriously iconic styling choices, think of all those textured collars we know so well from the likes of Betty Cooper and Cherry Blossom.

Want Tickets To Capital’s Jingle Bell Ball Before Anyone Else? Download Our App Now To Access Pre-Sale!

Latest News

See more Latest News

Ariana Grande's dream setlist for her 'Sweetener' world tour

Ariana Grande 'Sweetener World Tour' Dream Setlist: A Review

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson's rocky relationship

Khloé Kardashian & Tristan Thompson Relationship Timeline: From Cheating Scandal To Daughter True
Riverdale and Chilling Adventures of Sabrina share similarities and cross-over

Chilling Adventures Of Sabrina & Riverdale Crossover More Than You Think
Chloe Ferry reveals which of her surgical procedures she regrets.

Chloe Ferry Reveals The One Surgery She Regrets And You’d Never Guess What It Was
The Love Island cast could be reuniting for a Christmas special.

The Love Island Cast Are Set To Reunite For A Christmas Special Even Though Most Have Split Up

Hottest Features

See more Hottest Features

Ariana Grande gets ready to announce Sweetener Tour

Ariana Grande Sweetener World Tour 2019: Tickets, Dates And Venue Details Revealed
Shraya J features on Little Mix's new song 'Strip'

Who Is Sharaya J? Everything You Need To Know About The Little Mix 'Strip' Rapper
Pop music podcasts from George Ezra to the New York Times

4 Podcasts To Listen To If You're Obsessed With Pop Music

WhatsApp will soon have a feature that locks the app whilst your phone is unlocked

WhatsApp Will Soon Have A Lock On It Whilst Your Phone's Unlocked
Shawn Mendes family

Shawn Mendes' Family Life: Inside ‘Nervous’ Singer’s Relationships With His Mum, Sister And Dad