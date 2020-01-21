Sex Education Season 2 Almost Ended Very Differently For Otis And Maeve

Sex Education season 2 almost ended very differently. Picture: Netflix

Netflix’s Sex Education season two almost had a very different finale from the heartbreaking one viewers saw.

***This article contains spoilers for Sex Education season two***

If you’re currently weeping over the way Sex Education season two ended, it might make you cry even more to discover the alternative way it could have finished.

Otis, played by Asa Butterfield, and Maeve, played by Emma Mackey, have had feelings for one another since the beginning of season one, but Maeve was previously dating swimming champion Jackson (Kedar Williams Stirling) and Otis went on to date Ola (Patricia Allison), meaning they never properly addressed their feelings.

How Much Are The Sex Education Cast Worth? Gillian Anderson & Asa Butterworth's Net Worth Revealed

Season two of the Netflix hit had fans hoping for a romantic reunion between Maeve and Otis, but things grew messy for the pair when the high school sex adviser slated his pal while drunk at a party.

Maeve and Otis went their separate ways at the end of Sex Education season two. Picture: Netflix

Otis attempted to apologise to Maeve, leaving her a heartfelt voicemail to patch things up and declare his feelings for her, but the season ends with Maeve’s new friend Isaac deleting the voice note.

The final scene then sees Otis and Maeve walking off in different directions and finishes on a split-screen of each of them going their separate ways.

Otis tried to apologise to Maeve at the end of season two. Picture: Netflix

The scene left Netflix viewers extremely frustrated and eager for a third series already, but it’s since been revealed there was an alternative ending filmed for series two, which would have left fans with a glimmer of hope.

Speaking to BT TV, director Ben Taylor said: “I shot a thing just to see. Just to be naughty, because occasionally I can be.

"[The] shot you see in the finale is Otis and Maeve going off in different directions and it finishes on a single slow-mo tracking shot of each of them. Even with no dialogue Asa and Emma are incredible."

In the alternate ending, the director told the stars to act like they’ve just seen each other, meaning fans would have seen the pals ending with a smile on each of their faces.

Agreeing viewers will be angered by the original ending, Taylor added: “I think shoes will be thrown at screens. In a good way. I love being p***ed off at stuff. You think you want it, but you don’t.”

He also explained he didn’t want every main character “getting their moment”, after Eric and Adam’s romantic gesture moments before the series comes to a close.

Taylor continued: “[Eric and Adam] get it. They get their moment. But if you go around and give everyone their moment it may get a bit sugary."

Sex Education is available to stream on Netflix now.

> Download Our App For All The Latest Sex Education News