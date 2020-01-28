Inside Sex Education Stars Asa Butterfield And Emma Mackey’s Friendship: All The Times They Proved They're BFFs Off-Screen Too

Emma Mackey and Asa Butterfield are close friends off-screen. Picture: Netflix / Twitter

Sex Education stars Asa Butterfield and Emma Mackey are the friendship goals we never knew we needed.

*** This article contains spoilers for season two of Sex Education ***

As Netflix lovers finally wrap up binge-watching season two of Sex Education, we’ve been left with a heavy heart over the ending – which could have been so different, if the director opted for the alternative finale.

But as we wipe away our tears over the fact Maeve (Emma Mackey) never got to hear Otis’ (Asa Butterfield) declaration of love for her thanks to her new pal Isaac, what we are pulling strength from is the couple’s off-screen chemistry as the best of friends.

Where Is Sex Education Set & Where Is The Netflix Show Filmed?

The stars’ journey as besties began when they filmed season one of Sex Education, with Emma, 24, starring as Maeve, who helps organise Asa's character Otis’ appointments with his fellow students for their secret sex clinic.

It’s clear all of the main characters are close friends off-screen – the actors behind Aimee and Adam are dating IRL – but Asa, 22, and Emma’s interactions are often fans’ faves.

Last year, Asa, Emma, and Ncuti Gatwa (who plays Eric) embarked on a road trip across the US and the trio looked closer than ever.

Since then, fans often share clips from their visit on social media to show just how good friends the co-stars have become.

Here, we take a look at the pair’s friendship away from the show and all their cutest moments off-screen…

The way Emma LOLs right onto Asa’s shoulder

Emma Mackey and Asa being cute 😍 pic.twitter.com/RB0aoPt0Zh — Rena Bonita (@renabonita13) January 24, 2020

The time they co-ordinated their outfits and looked like catalogue models

Their candid polaroids of them having just so much fun

can you believe emma mackey and asa butterfield invented polaroid pic.twitter.com/wCkcH6FtJY — dai bennett / caos spoilers (@spellscratch) January 31, 2019

More general cuteness

Asa and Emma are absolutely the definition of cuteness overload 😍#SexEducation pic.twitter.com/FVz4OCMfNK — ` (@lovesmaeve) January 26, 2020

The selfies fans can’t get enough of

It's clear these two have become very close friends alongside their co-stars and, as the rumours about Sex Education season three get underway, we can't wait to see more off-screen content from these loveable stars.

> Download Our App For All The Latest Netflix News